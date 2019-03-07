Isn’t it nice when ominous weather news and nasty politics are cause for cheer (and cheers)?
Celebrate the return of high drama in high fantasyland — the day before the premiere of the eighth and final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” — with an April 13 walking crawl through the world of Westeros, as reimagined at stations in downtown Colorado Springs.
Each stop represents a royal house or kingdom from the small screen adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s epic fantasy book series, and each is “going all-out in transforming their spot into that place,” said Lacie Preisler, co-owner of crawl host The Local Motive.
“Brewer’s Republic is opening up their dungeon-like back rooms and turning them into a terrifying version of the nightmare of Ramsay Bolton,” said Preisler in an email. “The Chiba Bar will be serving Dragon Blood shots with puffs of dry ice coming out, and has an actual 10-foot-tall ‘throne of bones’” to honor House Targaryen and the Queen of Dragons.
Tony’s is “going full House Stark with a wolf theme,” and the feel of Jack Quinn’s upstairs pub made it “the perfect place for Bear Island.”
The American Legion will, fittingly, represent the sworn defenders in the north, the Night’s Watch. Ale will be served in steins, and the meeting hall transformed to the look of Castle Black.
“The location we are most excited about working with is The American Legion,” Preisler said. “Their goal with their participation with this crawl is to educate the public on what they are about as well as to grow their current membership.They feel that participating in this fun event will give them the opportunity to show off the group, sort of like an open house … except all decorated as Castle Black.”
Armor-clad members of Ironside Medieval Combat also will be on hand to help set the mood, and crawlers can enjoy specially-created GoT-themed drinks along the way.
Unlike Local Motive’s “public party bus” tours, where the maximum group size is 30, the walking tour can handle up to 250 or more participants, Preisler said.
Crawlers are encouraged to wear their best Seven Kingdoms garb and check in between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Oskar Blues/Kings Landing, where they’ll receive a map with some bonus incentive to complete their journeys.
“On the maps will be quests that will allow people to gain lordship or ladyship,” as well as entree to a “secret” location only accessible to those who’ve achieved such ranks.
At the end of the night, the best quester of them all will be crowned in a ceremony back at King’s Landing.
Gotta love a game of thrones where even the losers win.
