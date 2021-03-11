The MAC altered its usual format this season and only granted conference tournament slots to the top eight teams.
In previous seasons all 12 teams made the field, and the top four received byes to the quarterfinals. To reduce the possibility of COVID complications, the league booted the bottom four at the end of the regular season.
Perhaps it was a moot point anyway. It’s been apparent since January that Toledo, Buffalo, Kent State and Ohio are a cut above the rest of the league, with Ball State, Akron, Miami Ohio and Bowling Green in the next tier.
Toledo claimed the top seed, but the defense-optional Rockets needed overtime to stave off eighth-seeded Ball State on Thursday, and now meet a Bobcats squad that has won seven of its last eight.
Ohio benefitted from a depleted Kent State roster in the quarterfinals, but Jason Preston appears fully healthy after various absences this year for COVID and injury-related reasons. Ohio endured a rough three-week COVID shutdown but showed few ill effects in its return to the floor in the final week of February. Preston didn’t play in the lone meeting this season — a Toledo blowout in which the Rockets’ prolific offense sizzled to the tune of 1.27 points per possession.
Toledo has a precariously thin bench (just seven rotation players) and expended quite a bit of energy on Thursday in the wild OT game with Ball State. Preston is a game-changer, and his frontcourt mate, Dwight Wilson, was the most reliable interior scorer in the league.
Like Toledo, the Bobcats can spread the floor with shooters on the wings, and few points guards in the country possess Preston’s preternatural passing acumen. Toledo will certainly put up points, but at full-strength, I view these teams as dead-even and will take the four points with the better-rested team and deeper bench on Friday.
Ohio (+4) vs. Toledo