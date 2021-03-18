March Madness is finally here and we have a full slate of opening round games on Friday.
Below are my favorite bets for the College Basketball First Round Friday slate.
Purdue vs. North Texas
In what should be an absolute ugly grinder of a matchup, two of better game preparation coaches in the country face off in Purdue’s Matt Painter and North Texas’ Grant McCasland.
This will be more of a chess match than a free-flowing basketball game, as both teams are comfortable playing at very slow tempos and can really take away each other’s strengths. Purdue wants to run everything through All-Conference big man Trevion Williams, and North Texas is fully equipped at shutting the interior down, which was evident in their Conference USA championship win over Western Kentucky, where they limited an extremely talented Charles Bassey inside. The Mean Green are one of the oldest teams in the country run a heavy pick and roll scheme offensively through their star guard Javion Hamlet, but Purdue has excellent perimeter defense to combat that.
North Texas will keep this game close and have plenty of opportunities to pull off the upset. This matchup has a similar feeling to the 2016 5-12 matchup Purdue lost to Arkansas Little Rock with Chris Beard at the helm. The difference in this game will be the North Texas frontcourt staying out of foul trouble and can Javion Hamlett make enough plays down the stretch so Purdue doesn’t run away with this game. I think the Mean Green will answer the bell on both, so I like the points.
The Pick – North Texas +7.5
Houston vs. Cleveland State
Even sitting as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, it still feels like Houston is being undervalued throughout the college basketball world. The Cougars do have a couple head scratching losses on their resume, but they rank in the top 15 in both offensive and defensive efficiency and have one of the better backcourts and veteran coaches in the country. This is a terrible matchup for the red-hot Horizon league champions Cleveland State, as the Vikings aren’t a great jump shooting team and want to use their athleticism and attack opponents at the rim. That is not the best strategy against the physicality of this stout Houston defense that limits shots at the rim and cleans up the glass like Windex. Cleveland State’s rise in the Horizon League should be taken with a grain of salt as they rank per KenPom as the No. 1 luckiest team in the country. The talent gap will be too much in this one and Houston will force the Vikings to shoot contested jump shots and we could see a brick fest.
Houston will have a massive advantage on both the offensive glass and the backcourt and I see this getting ugly.
The Pick – Houston -19.5