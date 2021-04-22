Only seven NBA games are on the slate for Friday, but the two featured games on ESPN are must-see television.
The early game features a potential playoff matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the visiting Boston Celtics. Boston is half a game ahead of Miami for the sixth seed in the East. Brooklyn would be the No. 2 seed behind Philadelphia if the playoffs were to start today. A Brooklyn win would make it a first-round matchup.
The late game features the hometown Denver Nuggets traveling to the Golden State to take on the super-fast paced Warriors. Expect the big man Nikola Jokic to stuff the stat sheet, as that Warriors pace will lead to an above average number of possessions for the Nuggets. With how involved Jokic is on both ends of the floor, the prop bets on his points, assists and rebounds are looking like good opportunities to play some overs.
For the more typical bet spreads and totals, we need some injury information before taking the plunge in the first game. Jaylen Brown is listed as doubtful and Kevin Durant is questionable. Those are two of the highest usage players on their respective teams.
Durant is worth about three points to a spread based on his availability and Jaylen Brown is worth over a point in his own right, so this game could swing a few points depending on if either of them are out. I think the best way to hedge the action here is to play the under. Assuming one or both sit, the offensive production and pace of both teams would take a hit. You would also expect the points total props for guys like Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving to get a bump if the other high usage teammate of either is out. Those are some other productive ways to wager on this game without worrying too much about how the total and spread will move based on the injury report.
As for the hometown Nuggets, they face their mirror opposite in the Golden State Warriors. Styles make fights in mixed martial arts, but will that translate to the hardwood? The Warriors are the third-fastest paced team in the NBA. The Nuggets are the second slowest.
The Warriors defense is one of the stingiest, allowing the seventh fewest points per 100 possessions in the league. Denver’s offense is one of the best, averaging the fourth most points per 100. The Denver weakness is its defense and the Warriors weakness is their offense.
Outside of playing overs on individual prop bets for the main players on the Nuggets, the over on the Nuggets’ team total is the best way to take advantage of the pace discrepancy.
I love Stephen Curry as much as the next guy, but I’m worried about talking the game total over because outside of him, they have a real need for other consistent scorers.