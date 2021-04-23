We’re less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft. With most of the poking, prodding and Wonderlic-ing put to bed, the rumor mill is spinning madly as speculation increases on where this year’s top prospects will ultimately land. Attempting to separate fact versus fiction, FTN Bets’ Brad Evans discussed two props he’s especially fond of.
Ja’Marr Chase
Top-five overall pick (-125, DraftKings)
Outside of whatever the heck Atlanta has in mind at No. 4 overall, the top-three pick positions are clearly set — QB, QB, QB. If the Falcons entrench themselves and refuse to budge, it’s presumed they’ll select TE Kyle Pitts, paving the way for Cincinnati at No. 5 to go one of two directions — Chase or Penei Sewell.
If presented with the win-win situation, bank on Zac Taylor and Co. adding another weapon to a rapidly climbing offense. Arguably the most complete wide receiver prospect in this year’s class, Chase is an instant impact contributor equipped with the speed and tough-to-wrangle after-catch brawn to pay instant dividends.
Though he opted out last season, he dominated in 2019 for LSU hauling in 24 deep-ball catches while shedding an absurd 22 tackles. His mixture of physicality, speed and quick cuts should prove deadly from Day 1. Joe Burrow, off major knee surgery, should bounce back quickly with an arsenal of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and Chase.
DeVonta Smith
OVER 11.5 overall pick position (-130, DraftKings)
Every NFL Draft, at least one well-publicized prospect, whether in the green room or sitting comfortably at home on the couch, is awash with disappointment as he slips further and further down the draft.
Last season’s Heisman Trophy winner, who posted obscene numbers (1,859 yards and 23 TDs) for the national champion Alabama Crimson Tide, could be that individual this year.
A man who desperately needs to pound the protein shakes, Smith, at 6-foot-1 and 166 pounds, has raised many questions whether he can consistently win physical battles at the line of scrimmage. Last season, he was one of the nation’s best in gaining separation, evidenced by his high success rates versus press coverage.
Equally impressive, he showcases lightning speed and elite tracking skills, lulling defenders to sleep en route to steady monster gains. It’s why they call him the ‘Slim Reaper.’ Still, due to his weight concerns, it’s plausible if the Giants don’t grab him at No. 11, he’ll land with either the Eagles at No. 12 or tumble to the Pats at No. 15, cashing the OVER.