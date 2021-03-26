Your bracket may have busted an eternity ago, but the bets remain aplenty. With the unfiltered madness set to renew this weekend, FTN Bets’ Brad Evans outlines his top three picks to build the bankroll. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you.
Game 1
Creighton vs. Gonzaga (Creighton +13.5, DraftKings)
Swimming in a pool filled with Lucky Charms, and unlikely lobster claws or other discarded mollusk shells recently polluting favorite cereals, the ‘Zags, thanks to a late-game Flagrant 1, were extremely fortunate to cover in their last contest against Oklahoma. Creighton is an increase in competition, arguably the ‘Zags stiffest scheduled opponents since its vanquishing of Virginia in late December. The Jays should hang. On offense, Greg McDermott’s club boasts an all-court offense. It ranks No. 3 nationally in near-proximity conversion rate, splashes 36.5% from three and features solid mid-range production. Free-throws are a sharp thorn (64.3%), but the Jays are capable of 80-plus point outbursts. Defensively, they’re more impressive, yielding just 0.906 points per possession and 27.2% from three in their last seven games. Gonzaga is magmatic on offense — fluid, molten and hot. Still, 13.5 points are far too many against its toughest test in three months.
Game 2
Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas (Arkansas -11.5, DraftKings)
The amount of sophomoric jokes flying around about the Fighting Evangelicals matches the number of triples they’ve drained over the NCAA Tournament’s first two rounds. They’re prolific, a team equipped with limitless range. The nation’s leading scorer Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor were nothing shy of brilliant against Ohio St. and Florida (113 total points and 29 rebounds). Arkansas, however, is a different animal. The Razorbacks’ length, athleticism and break-neck pacing exhausts opponents. They’re also the 10th-stiffest team nationally in points per possession allowed. They extend and defend energetically, meaning ORU will once again need to drill an ungodly bevy of threes to compete. Arkansas glass wiper Justin Smith, too, is an enormous matchup problem against the Golden Eagles’ exploitable interior. The backdoor is always open given ORU’s long-distance affinity, but, on paper, the Muss Bus should drive his team to a 15-plus point victory.
Game 3
Oregon St. vs. Loyola-Chicago (Loyola -7, DraftKings)
Will the clock strike midnight for the Midwest region’s Cinderella story? Loyola, an incredibly well-coached and high-execution team, is a chore to score on. The Ramblers place opponents in an iron maiden, giving up 0.858 points per possession in their last six contests. They close off baseline drives, deflect passes in normally available lanes and generally suffocate the competition until submission. Overlooked, they’re often lethal from three shooting 45.7% as a collective over the last month. In other words, they’re more than just decorated big Cameron Krutwig. Oregon State’s turnover proneness is a problem. Without a viable ball handler, look for Porter Moser to institute midcourt traps to trigger mistakes. If the Beavers succumb to the pressure, are limited in generating second chances and perform only averagely along the arc, it will fold quickly. Expect Sister Jean to march on.