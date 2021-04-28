With the NFL Draft just hours away, it’s time to break down what exactly the Denver Broncos may do with their ninth overall pick in the first round.
Denver made a move on Wednesday, acquiring quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round draft pick.
Bridgewater will compete with Drew Lock for the starting role in Denver, but they may not be the only two QBs working out for job. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the trade does not take Denver out of the QB market.
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Let’s start here with Justin Fields. Neither Drew Lock nor Teddy Bridgewater is the answer for the Broncos at QB. This team has been after a franchise QB for quite some time and it’s in position to draft one with the ninth pick. If the first four picks in the draft are indeed quarterback selections and Fields isn’t one of them, he could very well fall to them with the ninth pick. This is assuming the Detroit Lions don’t grab a QB at seven. We know Cincinnati, Miami and Carolina won’t be interested in selecting a QB with their picks, so it’s likely Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance are available for Denver.
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
There’s certainly a possibility that the Cincinnati Bengals pass on Sewell to take wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who played his college football with Joe Burrow. LT Garett Bolles played extremely well last season so Denver could look to add to the line with Sewell. He’s efficient with his movements and footwork considering his 6-foot-5, 331-pound frame. He projects as a LT but OT is definitely a position of need for Denver.
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Many scouts have Surtain as the top-rated cornerback in the draft, which is a position of need for the Broncos. Surtain has been starting since his true freshman year at Alabama and would step in and be a full-time starter right away. He would no doubt give Denver depth at a position where it’s been lacking over the past couple of seasons. Kyle Fuller is on a one-year deal, Michael Ojemudia was inconsistent in his rookie season and Bryce Callahan dealt with numerous injuries in 2020. Surtain is terrific in space and has zero problems with physical receivers due to his strength and length.
