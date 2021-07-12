The NFL Season is getting closer to kick-off by the day. Last week, we discussed the macro-view for the Denver Broncos in the betting markets — the number of wins as well as the odds to win the division, conference and Super Bowl. Today we are going to look at the micro-view of individual players and where they sit on various sportsbooks.
How good is Teddy Bridgewater?
Bridgewater was a high-end prospect who suffered some injuries and had a long road to get back to his peak form. He has now bounced around to a few different teams, including the Jets, Saints and Panthers, before ending up as the penciled-in starter for the 2021 Broncos. Of course, the rumors persist of DeShaun Watson wanting to come to Denver, but for now, it looks to be Bridgewater’s job to lose. Interestingly enough, Bridgewater is anywhere from 120-1 to 150-1 to win the MVP. To win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, he’s actually 200-1. I find it funny that he’s a shorter price for OPY than MVP, but I guess it makes sense, given the arguments many have made recently about quarterbacks being given too much credit for winning and too much blame for losses.
Who will lead the Broncos in Rushing Yards?
The Broncos grabbed one of the most talked about running backs in the NFL Draft with Javonte Williams. His YouTube highlight reels quickly became legend for film geeks doing prep work for the NFL Draft. He is big, fast and physical with the ball in his hands. Early reports are that he is going to be handed a nice workload this year. Melvin Gordon will also remain a part of the offense, so it will be interesting to see how that split works out. At FTN Fantasy, we are projecting nearly the same number of touches for both backs. Gordon projects for about 15 more carries in the high 170 range while Williams is just above 160. Williams projects for more receptions and receiving yards. Unless Williams wins the job outright, his chances to win the NFL’s Rookie of Year award are a little dicey. You can find that number anywhere between 20-1 as a low point and 30-1 at the high end on William Hill. His rushing prop for the season is in the 750 range on sites like Pointsbet and Bet MGM. At FTN, we project Williams to rush for under 680 yards. We also project Gordon to lead the backfield with over 800 yards rushing. If Gordon suffers an injury, Williams has a shot at breaking this prop number and putting his name in the ROY conversation. If Gordon stays healthy, I would rather be on the under and avoid the ROY bet all together.
Who will be the Broncos’ No. 1 wide receiver?
This is an interesting question that quite a few fantasy analysts will give you a different answer to. The Broncos have spent quite a few high draft picks in recent years on the receiving core. Guys like KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick are solid pieces to their core, but the big guns are Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. At FTN, we have both guys slightly under 1,000 receiving yards, with Sutton ahead of Jeudy by just 40 yards in our projections. Jeudy projects for more targets and more catches, so it is a close battle in terms of fantasy points in PPR. Sutton ranks higher in our model due to the higher number of projected touchdowns. Sutton has a receiving yardage prop of 1,050 on Pointsbet. It should be close, but we project him to come in just under that number. If he does happen to surpass it though, one thing I would not mind having some cash on is his chance to win Comeback Player of the Year. He is currently listed on FanDuel at 33-1 to win that award, and I do think he is worth a gamble at that price. A few other sites have this prop listed and the number is between 25-1 and 30-1, so the FanDuel number is offering the best value here. No knock on Jeudy, but people forget that Sutton was the No. 1 before being hurt and should regain that role.
Can Noah Fant regain his form?
Injuries, quarterback situations and flat-out usage problems have all kept Noah Fant from becoming the star many expected him to be out of the draft. He’s shown flashes of that upside but has not really lived up to the first-round grade and hype he received when picked No. 20 overall. Fant does have a receiving yardage prop of 660 at Pointsbet. This one is close. We project him for about 30 yards below that number. Of all the numbers mentioned here, this is the one I would be most inclined to look at for an over. He surpassed this last season and even had a game where he left in the first quarter and did not play. This year, the NFL added a game to the schedule, so Fant can even underperform what he did last year and still get above that number if he stays healthy. His end of season was stronger than the beginning as well. He ended up with 18 catches on 26 targets the last three games of the year. He had a couple other three game stretches with 14 or 15 catches on 20 to 21 targets, but he saw a clear uptick in usage late last season that should carry over to 2021. A TE winning any kind of Offensive Player of the Year award is probably out of the question for betting purposes, but I do like the -110 over 660 yards. He had 673 last year and now the extra games to get him there.