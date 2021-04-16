We’re less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft. With most of the poking, prodding and Wonderlic-ing put to bed, the rumor mill is spinning madly as speculation increases on where this year’s top prospects will ultimately land. Attempting to separate fact versus fiction, FTN Bets’ Brad Evans discussed two props he’s especially fond of.
Trey Lance to Detroit (+1100, DraftKings) — Potentially, much to the Denver Broncos’ dismay, Lance has to be a primary target for Detroit. Buying into the narrative Jared Goff is anything more than a bridge quarterback is an exercise in futility. In full rebuild mode, the Lions need a franchise cornerstone under center. Lance, who owns all the necessary raw tools to fit modern multidimensional NFL systems, is a fascinating prospect who posted gaudy numbers for FCS powerhouse North Dakota St. He possesses the arm talent, accuracy (120.3-plus passer rating on all throws in ‘20) and explosive running skills to thrive at the next level. His floor is high, though the transition phase could take a few weeks, if not the entire season. Still, with the Lions slated to pick at No. 7, an 11/1 ticket isn’t too shabby, though expect plenty of movement inside the top-10 Day 1 of the NFL Draft.
Najee Harris UNDER 30.5 pick position (-112, DraftKings) — A three-down Swiss Army knife equipped with the brawn, pass-blocking chops, dependability and hands to become the game’s next three-down stallion, Harris is the rusher atop many teams’ RB draft board. Whether thrust into a gap or zone-based scheme, he should thrive, likely commanding 15-20 touches per game out of the gate. Last season with Alabama, he finished inside the top-three nationally in total yards after contact and missed tackles forced. Miami (No. 18), the New York Jets (No. 23), Pittsburgh (No. 24) and Buffalo (No. 30) are all potential suitors for Harris. Yes, NFL running backs are no longer viewed as the indispensable roster pieces they once were, but the bulldozing rusher checks a box for teams needing muscle to move the chains. He, Javonte Williams and Travis Etienne are the three most coveted backs in this class. However, it’s the national champ who should command the highest draft capital.