High-pitched squeals, loud whoops and threats of vomiting spoke to the awesomeness of hot air balloon rides that students at Colorado Military Academy took last week.
There was a lesson somewhere amid all the fun that wasn’t lost on the unusual, out-of-the-classroom science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activity.
“As teachers, we try to get the kids excited about learning, and then we come back and do the practical stuff,” fourth-grade teacher Fred Crofford said. “We call this the hook, and this is a great hook.”
Instructors think students will remember the ride and its purpose for decades.
Ninety-six of the charter school’s 540 kindergarten through ninth-grade students took turns hopping in the small basket and floating upward like a gigantic bubble, while classmates watched and cheered. Students had to have a parental permission slip and liability release to take the ride.
Despite temperatures in the low 20s Wednesday morning, the tethered trip wasn’t cold, third-grader Damonne Jackson said.
Propane-burner blasts kept the students toasty. “You feel warm because of the fire,” he said.
Therein lies the simple physics lesson: “When the fire goes in the balloon, it goes up because it’s hot air, and hot air rises,” 8-year-old Carrington Linn said.
The short ascension provided by Rocky Mountain Hot Air of Denver over the course of several early-morning hours was a little scary for the children.
“I like heights, but it started going to the side when we were coming down,” Carrington said.
Austin Revill, 10, admitted he was frightened as well. But the adventure was worth it.
“It was cool,” he said. “We went high, and I learned how molecules work.”
Crofford’s fourth-graders went back to the classroom to correlate the balloon ride with the workings of barometric pressure, or the weight of the air.
Kindergartners were studying heating and cooling air molecules, and incorporating a floating gingerbread man at their desks, teacher Susan Gaebler said.
“We do a lot of STEM in kindergarten, talking about science and doing experiments,” she said.
More experiential lessons, including airplane rides, a traveling planetarium and a robotics project, are on tap for next semester, said Mark Hyatt, a consultant for the school.
“In the old days, we could just read about it, but this generation wants to touch, taste, feel and do it,” he said.
Parent Stephanie Bonilla said her 9-year-old daughter, Alyssa, really enjoyed the hot air balloon ride.
“She wanted to go higher,” Bonilla said.
The balloon rose 40 feet, said Patsy Buchwald, crew chief for Rocky Mountain Hot Air.
“We love how the teachers are able to incorporate math and science and logic into their school studies based off how aircraft perform,” Buchwald said.
“We love sharing the experience of aviation, particularly hot air ballooning, with children because most often, it’s their first balloon ride, and we’re hoping to inspire them to become pilots or aircraft engineers or pursue a career in aviation. Whichever that direction takes them.”
As a reminder that Wednesday was a federal holiday for the nation to collectively honor the life of former President George H.W. Bush, an American flag hung in the air from the balloon’s ropes at half-staff.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656
“In the old days, we could just read about it, but this generation wants to touch, taste, feel and do it.” Mark Hyatt, consultant for Colorado Military Academy