Denver-based low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines will resume seasonal service in late April and early May to four of the eight cities for which it suspended service in August and September.
Flights will resume April 30 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and they start again May 1 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and San Antonio International Airport. Failing to make the cut for renewal were Chicago, Seattle and San Diego and San Jose, Calif.
Frontier had suspended the seasonal flights between Aug. 9 and Sept. 30 to all eight cities, leaving nonstop service intact year-round to Las Vegas; Orlando, Fla.; and Phoenix.
The aircraft used for the four routes that weren’t renewed was reallocated, said Frontier spokeswoman Kelsy Hustead in Denver.
“In the interest of keeping flying affordable for everyone, we continuously monitor the performance of routes and reallocate capacity into the best opportunities we can find,” she said.
Frontier doesn’t plan to launch new seasonal routes in Colorado Springs this spring but is “always evaluating opportunities,” Hustead said by email.
The Colorado Springs Airport is “thrilled with our partnership with Frontier,” said city Aviation Director Greg Phillips.
“We recognize that the seasonal nature of these flights means that the ones that make (financial) sense come back, and the ones that don’t make sense do not resume. We have to use this air service or lose it.”
Frontier was the airport’s largest carrier in the first nine months of this year, with passengers on outgoing flights surging by 41.9 percent, to 222,985, from the same period last year.
But its outgoing passenger numbers declined in August and September, after the seasonal flights were suspended. It ranked second in those months to United Airlines.
Frontier returned to the Colorado Springs Airport in April 2016 with one nonstop flight to Las Vegas and expanded its schedule several times over the next year or so.
The airport also has nonstop flights operated by American, Delta and United to Atlanta, Denver, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.
