The planned merger announced Monday between bargain-fare airlines Frontier and Spirit could help the Colorado Springs Airport add more destinations in coming years, an airport official said Monday.
Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs aviation director, doesn’t expect any changes in Frontier service for up to a year if the deal is approved, but he said the local airport could benefit from the combined carrier reducing the number of flights to cities where Frontier and Spirit compete. That could free up aircraft to add additional routes in Colorado Springs and other cities.
"This (merger) will potentially be a good thing for COS (the Colorado Springs Airport) and could lead to additional flights from a much larger network than either Frontier or Spirit alone. It will definitely shake up the low cost carrier world," Phillips said in an email. "We will be anxiously watching how this will unfold.”
Colorado Springs Airport officials have been meeting for several years with Spirit executives about adding Colorado Springs as a destination, most recently in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began slowing air travel. Phillips and other local airport officials are scheduled to meet with Spirit executives next week during the Routes Americas 2022 conference in San Antonio, Texas, where airline and airport officials gather to discuss potential expansion opportunities.
Frontier has served Colorado Springs since 2008, except for a three-year gap from 2013-2016, when the Denver-based carrier halted all service to Colorado’s second-largest city. Frontier operates nonstop flights several times a week from the Springs to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando, Fla. The airline flew 90,890 passengers on outgoing flights last year, or 9.7% of the airport’s overall total. Frontier’s local passenger numbers peaked in 2018, when it carried 259,946 passengers on outgoing flights, or 30.3% of the overall market, second only to United Airlines then.