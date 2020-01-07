Frontier Airlines is scrapping seasonal service that operated last year from Colorado Springs to four cities, the Denver-based carrier confirmed Tuesday.
In November, Frontier suspended seasonal flights, which operated three to five days a week, to Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Antonio and Washington, D.C. Typically, though, it resumes service to seasonal destinations in late April or early May.
Jennifer De La Cruz, a spokeswoman in Denver for the low-fare carrier, said “other strategic priorities took preference” over the Colorado Springs flights but added that Frontier continues “to see opportunity for route expansion in Colorado Springs, including new seasonal routes. We are looking at new options for the 2021 summer season.”
The airline will continue its daily flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix and three-day-a-week service to Orlando, Fla., all operated since 2016.
Mike Boyd, an Evergreen-based aviation industry consultant, said Frontier shifted the aircraft it used for the seasonal service in the Springs to expand flights in Newark, N.J., and Ontario, Calif. The carrier announced plans in August to expand to Newark after Southwest Airlines ended service there, citing the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the wake of two deadly crashes. The grounding left Southwest unable to fly its entire daily schedule.
“They (Frontier) had no choice. They had the chance to expand into two of the biggest markets in America — the New York and Los Angeles areas. When you have opportunities like that, you do whatever you can to take advantage of them,” Boyd said.
“At least they are not dropping this market like they are in Birmingham, (Ala.); Mobile, (Ala.); Jackson, (Miss.), and Lafayette, (La). They are staying in Colorado Springs.”
Frontier will be able to add flights more easily next year, when it starts receiving 150 new Airbus aircraft ordered in 2017.
Greg Phillips, aviation manager for the city of Colorado Springs, estimated the move would reduce the airport’s passenger traffic this year by about 50,000, or roughly 5%. Passenger numbers are expected to decline slightly this year after increasing three consecutive years to an 8-year high last year.
“Clearly, we are disappointed with this decision and the discontinuation of these four routes. We value our partnership with Frontier and continue to do everything we can to support them with marketing and low costs,” Phillips said Tuesday in a statement.
“While Colorado Springs has performed well for Frontier, the carrier is constantly exploring new growth and expansion opportunities, often leading to the difficult decision to move aircraft from other successful but smaller markets such as Colorado Springs,” the airport statement continued.
Phillips said the airport is setting up meetings in coming months with multiple carriers — including the three other airlines serving the Springs, American, Delta and United — to explore expansion opportunities, especially targeting resuming flights to San Francisco, adding flights to Atlanta and adding service to Charlotte, N.C.
After large purchase, Frontier looking to triple in size. That could be good news for Colorado Springs.
The airport will be able to bring new ammunition to those meetings: A recent study by CompareCards.com showed airlines sold 84.8% of the seats on flights leaving the Colorado Springs Airport in 2018, the third highest of the nation’s 100 largest airports. The only airports ranking ahead of the Springs were Denver International Airport and Orlando International Airport.
“That is how airlines make money and decide to stay in a market. We are pleased to see the community is using these flights,” Phillips said. “The best way to prove we can add flights is using the flights we already have.”