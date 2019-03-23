After years of escalating greenhouse gas emissions from melting permafrost in the Arctic, scientists have discovered a similar problem from a new source: Colorado’s Front Range.
Defrosting alpine tundra soil at a research station northwest of Nederland was found to be releasing more carbon dioxide than it captured each year between 2008 and 2014, according to a new study published last week by the University of Colorado, Boulder.
“The permafrost thaw (link) to climate change in the Arctic has been really elegantly shown starting at least a dozen years ago,” said John Knowles, the paper’s lead author and a researcher with the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research.
Alpine tundra plants, which in Colorado consist of wildflowers and low-lying grasses above treeline at about 11,000 feet, grow in frozen tundra soil that has trapped carbon via photosynthesis for centuries. Such sequestration is counteracted by microbes eating up the nutrients that aren’t frozen and respiring out carbon dioxide or methane, the same as humans do every time they breathe.
But, as global temperatures rise with climate change and permafrost thaws, the balance between trapping and emitting carbon — which has basically held since the last Ice Age — is disrupted. More carbon matter is released and becomes available for microbes to consume and release as greenhouse gases.
Permafrost covers about 17 percent of the Earth and holds about 1,400 gigatons of carbon, compared with the 850 gigatons currently in the atmosphere, according to the National Snow & Ice Data Center in Boulder. Already, there is 10 percent less frozen ground in the Northern Hemisphere than there was in the early 20th century — the equivalent of 2 million square miles and about two-thirds of the size of the continental U.S.
The Arctic, which includes parts of Alaska, Greenland and Russia, is of most concern to climate scientists, since the abnormal amount of discharge of methane could further contribute to air temperature rise. Accelerated warming means faster thawing, exacerbating warming within the Arctic.
Though on a much smaller scale than the Arctic, a similar mechanism could be triggered in Colorado and inhibit mountain ecosystems from serving as a carbon sink, said Knowles
“Forests take up carbon in the atmosphere and give us relief from what we’re emitting from fossil fuel use,” Knowles said “We generally conceptualize mountains as carbon sinks because of what the forests do and assign value to them as we model carbon dioxide emissions and global temperatures. But, we don’t really consider the effect of the tundra above the forests.
“So, when we think about the whole mountain ecosystem, we need to reduce that carbon removal figure that we’re assigning to forests by a little amount, so that corresponds to how much alpine tundra is losing and offsetting the forest removal.”
New research has also shown that Colorado forests may not be the tried-and-true carbon sinks they once were. Data analysis by American Forests, a nonprofit established in 1875 that advocates for resilient forests, found that Colorado’s trees pumped out more carbon dioxide than they absorbed between 1990 and 2017.
“Colorado forests have flipped over from solution to actually part of the problem,” said Dave Cleaves, the lead researcher on the study and former climate change advisor to the chief of the U.S. Forest Service. More trees are dying and drying as a result of wildfires, beetle infestations, human development, drought and climate change.
“Carbon is a vital sign for the forest in Colorado,” Cleaves said. “In a healthy forest, we would hope that trees are an offset to carbon emissions from humans and other sources, not an addition to them.”
Cleaves’s analysis, which was first published in The Washington Post, also showed Arizona, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming forests as emission converts.
Knowles hopes to expand the research to other high altitude areas of Colorado with alpine tundra such as the San Juan Mountains. Widening the scope of the research will be necessary for understanding what he is calling a shocking and consequential revelation in mountain climate science.
“I think a lot of times when scientists see things that they’re not expecting in their data, we want to ask, ‘Is this right? Did I do this wrong?’” Knowles said. “You’re sometimes wishing that your data looked like others until you put your palm down and see that the difference is something worth noting.”
He continued, “There is something here, though, that we need to take note of.”
