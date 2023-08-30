More longtime restaurant owners are set to step away from the kitchen. This time it’s three beloved restaurateurs on the Front Range.

Sadly, Marina La Riva, owner and chef of La Rosa Southwestern Dining, 25 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, has said a fond farewell to her many loyal customers.

With the news, we made one last visit to the eatery to enjoy La Riva’s famous braised lamb shank, slowly cooked in mild New Mexico red chili. La Riva was there bustling around the packed dining room.

“I’ve been looking for someone who might take over and keep a menu like I make,” she said. “But that didn’t happen.”

Instead, new owners expect to open in the space as Sundance Pit BBQ in October.

However, La Riva is thinking of keeping her hand in the food business, at least a little bit.

“I might sell jars of salsa,” she said. “And I might consider doing some other things.”

In a letter to her Facebook fans she said, “I don’t call it retirement — I call it moving on to other interests and exploring them further. I may consider selling some La Rosa’s Chile; a few customers have asked me to compile a cookbook — we will see. I would also consider to coming your home for a small dinner party.”

Near the same time as La Riva is moving on, another longtime Palmer Lake restaurateur, Kenneth Trombley (aka KT), owner and chef of Bella Panini, 4 S. Colorado 105 (across the street from La Rosa), has sold his eatery to Imran Cooper.

“He has been a personal chef and has managed several different coffee shops,” Trombley said. “This is his first restaurant ownership but has always wanted to own a restaurant.”

Trombley, a veteran restaurateur, opened Bella Panini in 2002, where he won a strong customer base. Trombley’s excellent Italian dishes were always a treat, especially the shrimp scampi cartoccio. The generous serving arrives at the table as a pouch of parchment paper. When the pouch is carefully opened, large shrimp on penne pasta are revealed. The crustaceans swim in a heavenly scampi butter cream sauce redolent with the aroma of garlic.

Cooper has been working along side of Trombley, perfecting the dishes on the current menu.

“I’m not planning to change anything,” Cooper said.

Cooper has started serving lunch. New hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The kitchen stops taking orders 15 minutes before closing. Details: 719-481-3244, facebook.com/bella.panini

A little farther north, in Castle Rock, Jeff and Jeryn Richards, husband and wife owners of Crave Real Burgers, 3982 Limelight Ave., sold the restaurant to business partners Aletha Roundy and Sal Olguin in February. The Richardses have moved to south Texas, where Jeff has bought a boat and intends to fish every day. He’s left the restaurant in good hands. Both of the new owners have been employees at Crave a few years learning the ropes.

“I have worked with Jeff since 2013 and Sal has been here since 2010,” Roundy said. “Sal and I are really good friends and have been a dynamic team, especially working at Crave.”

That team effort was evident at the recent Taste of Douglas County. Their booth was one of the most popular, with long lines waiting to nab a wedge of the burger place’s Nutty Professor burger.

“The regular Nutty Professor has regular bacon on it,” Roundy said. “For the Taste of Douglas County, we gave it a spin and called it the Berry Nutty Professor. We added candied bacon and raspberry BBQ.”

Hours are 11a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 303-814-2829, facebook.com/CraveRealBurgersCastleRock

Wine festsHere are a few fall wine events to get set for:

• The Grand Tasting at the Denver Food + Wine Festival (DF+WF) by the Colorado Restaurant Foundation at Tivoli Quad, Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 9. The Grand Tasting is the decadent afternoon, showcasing local award-winning chefs, mixologists and wine professionals. More than 700 wines, spirits and other beverages and more than 30 food vendors offering samples. Tickets are $95, of which a portion supports the restaurant workers of our communities. Visit tinyurl.com/2p9epk2p.

• Colorado Wine Week in Palisade starts Sept. 11 and concludes with the Colorado Mountain Winefest on Sept. 16. For 32 year the Colorado Association of Viticulture & Enology has presented the celebration of all things Colorado wine. This year more than 50 of the state’s wineries will be offering samples, and there will be educational seminars, live music and a grape stomp. Tickets are $75 at coloradowinefest.com

• Winery at Holy Cross Abbey Harvest Festival and winemaker’s dinner are hot tickets and sell out quickly. The dinner is held at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 and are required for attendance. The Harvest Festival is held at the winery, 3011 E. Colorado H50, Canon City, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24. Discover the Abbey Winery’s award-winning wines including the limited release of Harvest Fest’s Riesling. Shop at over 40 various artisan booths featuring jewelry, art, clothing, woodworking and much more. Enjoy food selections from local produce and cheeses to wood-fired pizzas, fajitas, roasted chiles and freshly baked breads. The event is free but wine tasting is $12 ,which includes a commemorative logo wine glass and five tasting tickets totaling 5 ounces of wine. Additionally, tasting tickets can be purchased ($8 for five tickets) and bottle service is available. No reservations are necessary. This event is not pet-friendly and only service animals are allowed entry.

End of veggie season

Food to Power Hillside Hub Harvest Celebration, 1090 S. Institute St., 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23 will have live local music, food from women-owned restaurants, drinks and a silent and live auction. Cost is $35. Tickets at foodtopowerco.org/harvest.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.