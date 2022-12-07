Details

"We have no issue whatsoever with people coming to say hi," says Connor Bestwick, owner of The Station and Gnarly B's bike shop. But to control crowding on The Station's limited bike ramps, the plan is a membership-based program, where people pay for access and book time slots in advance for sessions.

For more information, check out The Station app by Gnarly B's and Gnarly B's Facebook page and website, gnarlybsbikes.com