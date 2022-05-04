Legislators hunkered down to tackle scores of legislation on Wednesday, scrambling to get their proposals to the finish line: the end of the session.

Hundreds more await success or defeat, including both parties' major priorities.

Here are several notable bills the Senate and House acted on:

• Anonymously donating sperm and eggs may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to new regulations the Senate approved. Senate Bill 224 would require donors agree to have their identity be released to children conceived from their donations when they turn 18. The bill also would increase the minimum age of donors to 21, limit them to contributing to no more than 25 families, and give families access to donor's updated medical records.

• The Senate and House separately passed three bills that aim to address the unprecedented rise in thefts of catalytic converters across the state. Senate Bill 179 would allow civil penalties for offenses related to catalytic converter thefts, including fines ranging from $200 to $15,000, depending on the number of violations.

All fees resulting from SB 179 would fund House Bill 1217 — a bill that creates an annual $300,000 grant program to raise awareness of catalytic converter theft through public information campaigns, theft prevention, victim assistance and catalytic converter identification and tracking efforts.

Senate Bill 9, meanwhile, would require auto part recyclers to consult with a national database to determine whether a catalytic converter has been stolen. The bill would allow more law enforcement resources and agencies to investigate the thefts, including the Commodity Metals Theft Task Force.

• A bill to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products passed the House, with a list of added exemptions. HB 1064 aims to curb youth tobacco and nicotine use by prohibiting the sale of flavored products such as vapes, e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and chewing tobacco beginning in 2024. Since its introduction, the bill has been changed to exempt hookah products, premium cigars and pipe tobacco. The bill has drawn concern from Gov. Jared Polis over its potential impact on tobacco revenues that fund preschool education.

• The Senate gave preliminary approval to SB 237 to change campaign finance laws pertaining to issue committees, which deal with ballot measures. The bill's main purpose is to define "major purpose" in campaign finance statutes and the parameters under which it would apply, particularly when it comes to issue committees. It would establish clear thresholds on spending, above which an organization would qualify as having a "major purpose" of supporting a ballot measure and would trigger registration as an issue committee, as well as a requirement to file campaign finance reports.

Under the bill, the threshold for defining a "major purpose" is 30% of the organization's total aggregate spending for all ballot measures or 20% for any individual ballot measure.

• A bill that cracks down on lead-contaminated drinking water in Colorado schools and day care centers passed the House, but only after significant revisions narrowed the scope of the legislation. As drafted, HB 1358 would have required schools and child care facilities to install filters on all drinking water sources, provide bottle filling stations, and annually test drinking water for lead.

With the changes, the bill would now test drinking water in these facilities and pay for necessary remediation if the water tests positive for lead contamination. Under the amended bill, the state would provide $18 million to test for lead and install needed filters or bottle filling stations at child cares and schools serving preschool through grade 5. Home-based child care centers are included, but can opt out .

• Legislation requiring a review of how much a new health benefit could add to the costs of health insurance premiums has its best chance ever of making it to the governor's desk. An actuarial analysis, as described by SB 40, would show just how much a proposed mandate would add to the cost of health insurance premiums.

• The House debated SB 153, the election security bill tied to security breaches allegedly committed by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters.

• In the Senate, the recycling/producer responsibility bill, HB 1355, is on the agenda of the Senate Finance Committee.