Local businessman Sam Guadagnoli perhaps was best known for the string of high-profile nightclubs, bars and restaurants he and his wife, Kathy, operated along the busy Tejon Street retail and entertainment corridor in downtown Colorado Springs.

But Sam Guadagnoli's embrace of the community didn't stop at downtown and didn't stop with business ventures, which grew to include real estate development, hotels and other investments.

A Springs native whom friends say showed little interest in ever leaving town, Guadagnoli also gained a reputation as a supporter and benefactor of downtown events, community charities and nonprofits — from the Tejon Street Bike Fest that paid homage to the motorcycles he loved, to the annual High Country Toy Run to the performing arts.

On a personal level, friends facing a hardship might discover a check written by Guadagnoli to help them through their troubles.

"He loved this place, he loved this town, he loved this community," said his son, Justin.

"He would never give up on Colorado and he would never give up on Colorado Springs," Justin said. "This was his place he wanted to build up. He never wanted to change it. He wanted to make it better."

Sam Guadagnoli, who had suffered from a series of health issues, died Sunday, Justin said. He was 71.

"He made a huge difference in this community for decades and we will sorely miss him, mostly as a friend and a confidant — but also as a businessman we'll miss him very much," said Jim Wear, a longtime friend who heads the Pro Promotions special events production company and is founder of the downtown Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum.

Guadagnoli grew up in an Italian family around the area of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in the city's historic Old North End Neighborhood, north of downtown Colorado Springs, Justin Guadagnoli said. He was an altar boy at the church and attended the Corpus Christi elementary school, Justin said.

Wear said Guadagnoli attended Palmer High School downtown, though he wasn't sure if he graduated.

Even if he didn't, Justin said, his father "graduated from the school of hard knocks."

Guadagnoli began his business career operating several small bars and saloons in the 1970s, such as the Stumble Inn on the west side, Wear said.

Justin said his father and Kathy met while they were rivals starting out in the bar business. They fell in love and married. They had two children — 40-year-old Justin and a daughter, Jamie, 44.

Guadagnoli later added nightclubs and restaurants to his portfolio. Bars and restaurants are some of the toughest enterprises around to succeed in, but Guadagnoli was a shrewd businessman with a strong sense of what worked and what didn't, Wear said.

"Whether he graduated (from high school) or not, nobody taught him how to be an entrepreneur," Wear said. "He learned all that on his own."

For many years, Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli have owned and operated Cowboys, The Mansion, Blondie's and Gasoline Alley, all on the same Tejon Street block in downtown's core. Last year, they launched the Tejon Eatery, a two-story food court that opened with nine restaurants and two bars.

"Sam truly was larger than life — a dreamer and a visionary who always was at the heart of the action," Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership advocacy group, said via email. "With his wife, Kathy, Sam constantly stayed on top of the latest trends in entertainment and brought those trends back to his businesses in Colorado Springs. He loved this city tremendously."

Other Guadagnoli ventures include the upscale Prime 25 steakhouse in the Ivywild area southeast of downtown.

In the same area near South Nevada Avenue and South Tejon Street, which was declared an urban renewal site by the city several years ago, Guadagnoli, developer Ray O'Sullivan and investors have built 30 townhomes, and have launched construction of a Marriott-branded hotel that's targeted to open in 2024.

"Their vision to improve this area will benefit residents and visitors to our city for many years to come, a lasting contribution from Sam and his family," Mayor John Suthers said via email about Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli's efforts in the Ivywild area.

O'Sullivan said Guadagnoli rarely took a day off and his passion was Colorado Springs, whether the Ivywild area, downtown or elsewhere.

"He loved his Tejon Street domain; that's where 95% of his businesses were," O'Sullivan said. "He was just an enthusiastic, energetic guy that was a great friend to me and a lot of people, actually, and very generous."

Guadagnoli, Wear said, was a tough businessman who would "beat the hell out of you" over a relatively small expense in a business deal.

But Guadanoli made up for that take-no-prisoners approach in business with an open-arms generosity when it came to charitable endeavors, Wear said.

In 2000, Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli and a few other downtown merchants launched the Tejon Street Bike Fest, a festival that for years brought thousands of bikers and visitors to downtown.

Wear said the Guadagnolis also supported other downtown events, such as making their Cowboys nightclub available as a last stop for the annual High Country Toy Run that collected toys for several area groups. The Guadagnolis donated food, sold it to Toy Run participants and then donated the proceeds of the food sale, Wear said.

In 2014, the Guadagnolis made the rear portion of The Mansion nightclub available for use by regional, national and international performing artists.

Wear was operating a motorcycle shop on the city's south side in the 1980s when he met Guadagnoli, who at one point also owned a downtown bike shop.

Guadagnoli loved and collected antique motorcycles. Wear, who founded and operates the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, said Guadagnoli single-handedly was responsible for the move of the museum to downtown and brought it to the second floor of the Tejon Eatery, where interest in the attraction has spiked.

Beyond his support for groups and organizations, Guadagnoli frequently helped friends and their families with little fanfare, Wear said. When a mutual friend was injured in a motorcycle accident and Wear and others were raising money to help, Guadagnoli wrote a $2,500 check and asked Wear to deliver it.

"Without even a word," Wear said. "But on a business deal, we'd argue for 30 minutes over 100 bucks. There's the two sides that I knew of Sam Guadagnoli. As a businessman, he was tough. And as a friend and a mentor and someone who was part of the community, he was the biggest Teddy Bear there was."

No details were immediately available about services.