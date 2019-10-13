One of the brightest spots in the first half, was an interception by Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. near the end of the second quarter. The pass was meant for Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (right) and kept them from being able to score before the half ended. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos safety Justin Simmons picks off a pass meant for Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings. The interception lead to a touchdown. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton goes airborne to get extra yards near the goal. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos running back Phillip Bailey scores a touchdown while being pursued by Titans defensive linebacker David Long. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the fourth quarter, Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson picks off a pass by Tannehill, while cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. watches happily. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the fourth quarter, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was tripped up by Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe while being pressured by defensive end DeMarcus Walker. He threw an incomplete pass. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson (22) intercepts a pass as Tennessee Titans offensive guard Rodger Saffold chases during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson (22) reacts with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.
In the third quarter, Broncos running back Royce Freeman gets yards while being defended by Titans safety Kevin Byard. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the first half, Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson brings down Titans running back Dion Lewis. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson (right) and defensive back Kareem Jackson bring down Titans tight end Delanie Walker leaving the Titans with a 4th and 11. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Defensive back Kareem Jackson (left) and safety Justin Simmons Titans tight end Delanie Walker. Moments later, Jackson intercepted the ball. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. intercepts the ball near the end of the second quarter Sunday in Denver. The pass was meant for Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, right.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is pressured by Broncos defensive ends Derek Wolfe and Dre'Mont Jones in the third quarter.
Dre’Mont Jones in the third quarter.
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson (22) intercepts a pass as Tennessee Titans offensive guard Rodger Saffold chases during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.
Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (98) reacts after a stop against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco prepares to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson (22) reacts with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.
No. 2: Take weed across the border. Still illegal.
No. 3: Expose reigning NFL MVP and injured superstar Patrick Mahomes to linebackers who are 6-foot-2, 255 pounds and believe, in their heart of hearts, they are dinosaurs.
“I can be any dinosaur,” bruising linebacker Alexander Johnson said after the Broncos wrapped up a 16-0 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
“I like to think of myself from ‘Jurassic World’ where you’ve got that modified dinosaur — I forgot the name of it — that can do everything. It can hunt. It can relate with humans. What’s it called? The velociraptor, you know.”
OK, then. This Denver-Kansas City game Thursday night just took a turn for the Cretaceous Period. And, while it’s been roughly 165 million years since the Broncos beat the Chiefs — OK, it’s been six games, since 2015 — this is meant to help Kansas City in the long run: Do not play Patrick Mahomes on Thursday.
Hey, the Chiefs don’t need a word of advice from some silly columnist in Colorado. (Or maybe they do, considering K.C. hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in half a century.) But I love seeing Mahomes fire lasers around the field as much as the next football fan, so this comes from the bottom of my heart: Sit the man. Give Mahomes a Microsoft Surface to study the game at hand and find him a comfy lawn chair where he can elevate his faulty left ankle.
The Broncos on Sunday had seven sacks and three interceptions for the first time in 25 years. They’re not a better team than the Chiefs, but they are thumping quarterbacks in a way they haven’t since the Super Bowl 50 season.
Mahomes, the best show in sports, has limped around the field with a bum ankle in two straight games — both of them Chiefs losses. All it would take to end K.C’s long-shot dreams of beating the Patriots in the playoffs is Johnson unleashing his inner raptor on Mahomes’ left ankle.
Crunch. Season over. Seriously, get a load of the guy who’s changed the entire complexion of the Broncos defense in just two starts. Do you really want Mahomes hobbling around against this?
“It ain’t huge. But it’s big, fast and strong,” Johnson said of his alternate persona, the raptor. “A lot of people be like, ‘Are you a T-Rex?’ I can be a T-Rex at certain times. But when it’s time for me to move and hunt and go fast and seek and hunt stuff, velociraptor.”
Ask Marcus Mariota. Tennessee’s quarterback didn’t make it through the third quarter on Sunday before he was yanked with a 9.5 quarterback rating. (Not a typo. 9.5.) His possession chart read like a punter’s dream and a quarterback’s nightmare: punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt. Perhaps to mix in some variety, Mariota closed the first half with an interception. The Broncos did the same thing last week to Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers, who failed to score a touchdown.
“I’m already thinking about the Chiefs. I’m done with this game already,” Derek Wolfe said.
If Mahomes were healthy, I wouldn’t give the Broncos a shot to end their losing streak against the Chiefs. Too many weapons for the Chiefs and not enough healthy defensive backs for the Broncos. But he’s not, as his minus-6 passing yards in the fourth quarter on Sunday showed.
The Broncos, meanwhile, piled up seven sacks and only .5 came from Von Miller. They finished off a thumptastic shutout — the team’s first since the 2017 season against the Jets — with an interception by Kareem Jackson at the goal line. They posed for a photo for posterity’s sake.
“Guys are calling themselves the GOAT and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “I’m the dinosaur, and dinosaurs eat the goat.”
Immediately after the game, Fangio gave them “2 hours to celebrate” before attention turned to Thursday night against Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Chris Harris Jr. needed 2 minutes.
“I’m hyped up, man. I can’t wait,” Harris said. “Y’all don’t have to ask me anything about the Titans anymore. I’m ready for the Chiefs.”
Down the tunnel and in front of his locker, Johnson explained what exactly it means to play football like a dinosaur. He said the opponent is the helpless meal, and he’s the predator. Not finished yet, “AJ” mimicked the high-pitched screech of a raptor: “Rrrrrrawwwww.”
Empower Field is such an unusual name for a stadium, anyway. Welcome to Jurassic Park.
In the third quarter, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is pressured by Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones. Mariota escaped, but threw and interception and was pulled from the game. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos safety Justin Simmons throws kisses to the crowd after getting an interception thrown by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. The interception lead to a touchdown. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos linebacker Todd Davis manhandles Titans running back Dalyn Dawkins during the third quarter.. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos great Champ Bailey got his NFL Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at the Broncos-Titan game. He was as well, added to the Broncos Ring of Fame. His son, Brayden Bailey, checks out his new ring during the ceremony on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton pulls in a catch during a game against the Titans. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos running back Royce Freeman tries to get more yards when being tackled by Titans safety Kenny Vacarro. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos running back Andy Janovich carries the ball during a game against the Titans. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Many Broncos Hall of Famers were on hand to congratulate new Ring of Famers before the game against the Titans on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Shannon Sharpe takes the field before the game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Many Broncos Hall of Famers were on hand to congratulate new Ring of Famers before the game against the Titans on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Vance Johnson takes the field before the game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Many Broncos Hall of Famers were on hand to congratulate new Ring of Famers before the game against the Titans on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Vance Johnson (center) takes photos before the game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Many Broncos Hall of Famers were on hand to congratulate new Ring of Famers before the game against the Titans on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Randy Gradishar takes the field. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Many Broncos Hall of Famers were on hand to congratulate new Ring of Famers before the game against the Titans on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Peyton Manning takes the field. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Many Broncos Hall of Famers were on hand to congratulate new Ring of Famers before the game against the Titans on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Shannon Sharpe leads a cheer before the game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos fans were out in force for pregame tailgating before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Remnants of the snow storm could still be seen, although highs will be in the 70's for the game. The Lyles family from Buffalo were climbing on the snow to take a selfie. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos fans were out in force for pregame tailgating before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The Broncos Stampede band head for the field after marching throughout the tailgaters. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos fans were out in force for pregame tailgating before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Remnants of the snow storm could still be seen, although highs will be in the 70's for the game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos fans were out in force for pregame tailgating before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Remnants of the snow storm could still be seen, although highs will be in the 70's for the game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)