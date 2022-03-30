After losing nearly a quarter of its clients during COVID-19, leaders of Open Bible Medical Clinic and Pharmacy in Colorado Springs considered closing the doors of the faith-based operation that has been dispensing free medical care and prescriptions to uninsured patients for 17 years.

But as pandemic-related federal funding evaporates and Medicaid rolls that grew over the past two years get purged of people who no longer qualify, the clinic anticipates more low-income residents from El Paso and Teller counties will seek out its services.

“When they start getting their letters of denial for Medicaid, we want to make sure they know we’re here and have a place to go,” said Kellie Dodson, who became operations director March 1.

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing has said that an unknown number of 550,000 Coloradans covered during the public health emergency could be ineligible as their files are reviewed during an annual cycle.

Medicaid use in El Paso County increased from 19% of the population in 2019 to 29% in 2021, according to the Colorado Health Access 2021 survey. The uninsured population dipped slightly, from 5.6% in 2019 to 5.2% in 2021, the survey shows.

Open Bible Medical Clinic saw its number of patients drop from 296 in 2019 to 231 in 2021, Dodson said, setting off alarms among officials who run the nonprofit, a program of Open Bible Baptist Church.

But there’s a renewed effort to keep it going, as more people lose subsidized government insurance coverage.

“It’s a real benefit to the community,” Dodson said, “and we want to be here for people who need us.”

Open Bible moved its clinic to 555 E. Costilla St. in the Hillside neighborhood in 2018, just a few miles from the church at 824 S. Union Blvd. An expansion added a wing to accommodate a registration area, waiting room, four exam rooms, a consultation area, a doctors’ office and a nurses’ station. The pharmacy already had been at the location.

Just a handful of staff are paid; some 180 volunteers donate their time as doctors, nurses, practitioners, pharmacists, technicians, intake specialists and other positions.

Each four-hour shift on the three days the center is open each week requires 12-14 volunteers, Dodson said.

Hunter Turbyne, a University of Colorado in Denver graduate who is applying to medical school, drives at least an hour from where she lives in Parker to the clinic twice a month to volunteer. She takes vital signs, talks to patients about why they’re there, and performs other tasks.

“Oftentimes with new patients, they’ve had a pain for a really long time, or they need bloodwork to see what’s going on, and it ends up abnormal,” she said.

She’s been volunteering for more than a year and says she loves the mission to provide free quality health care to people in need.

“I drive a long way, but it’s worth it because of how awesome the other volunteers are and how amazing the patients are," she said.

“Every single patient I’ve met has been extremely friendly, patient and kind, and it is so humbling. People are so down to earth; it’s a special experience to come here.”

Although the clinic is faith-based, neither volunteers nor patients must subscribe to any type of religion or belief, Dodson said.

Patients do need to qualify for the free services. They must have identification, an address, proof of residency, be between ages 18 and 64 and lack any type of health care insurance — either they can’t obtain government-assisted coverage or can’t afford to pay for insurance based on their household income. They must earn less than 200% of the federal government’s poverty level, which for a household of four is $53,000, for example.

Many clients have chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, anemia, asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Dodson said.

In addition to delivering primary care for about a dozen patients per shift, the clinic can refer lab work, CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, along with some orthopedic needs and counseling. Doctors provide referrals to specialists, who also do not charge patients.

The on-site pharmacy is unique in that it’s the only known one in Colorado that accepts donations of unused, unexpired medications from nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, physicians’ offices and other pharmacies, and reissues them at no cost to clients.

About 90% of medications prescribed are donated to the organization, said volunteer Bob Shelton, who owned a pharmacy in Colorado Springs for 40 years before selling it in 2018 and retiring.

“It helps out the community tremendously — a lot of the medications we supply are expensive, and people couldn’t afford them,” he said. “Otherwise, a lot wouldn’t take their medications, so it keeps them out of the hospitals.”

Shelton said he volunteers because he likes being able to contribute to a worthy cause.

“It’s a win-win — we help the people and do God’s work.”