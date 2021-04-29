A Fountain pastor allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl several times in her home, bribing her with money and a PlayStation, an arrest warrant details.
Kevin Troy Daniels, 52, the lead pastor at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, turned himself in April 27 and was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault charges after the girl’s school counselor notified authorities, documents stated.
According to the arrest warrant, Daniels fondled the girl underneath her clothing on multiple occasions between February and April. The abuse occurred at the girl’s house, sometimes when they were alone and other times while others were home, police allege.
During one occasion, the girl woke up around 10 a.m. in her bed to feel Daniels fondling her, the warrant stated. Daniels, who was at the family’s home several times a week, allegedly touched inappropriately while he hugged and tickled her and requested photos of the girl via text message.
The pastor told the girl not to tell anyone and bribed her with food, a PlayStation 5 and money, sometimes up to $100, the warrant stated.
Daniels allegedly told the girl’s mother he was “just tickling” her and apologized, the warrant stated. The pastor confessed to another church staff member and said there was another situation in which he had “inappropriate conversations” with another girl, the warrant stated, though further information was not detailed.
In a statement, the church said it is aware of the accusation against its pastor.
“We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with the Fountain Colorado Police Department,” the church wrote. “As a Christian community, we will continue to pray and look to the hills from which cometh our help which is in Jesus Christ.”
The church, at 5485 Alegre Dr., declined to comment further.
According to the church’s website, Daniels served as pastor for the last seven years and has been an ordained minister since 1999. He has worked in “every role in the church from janitor to Pastor,” the website stated.
Online court records show that Daniels was appointed a public defender, though a name is not listed. The Colorado Springs Office of Colorado State Public Defenders declined to identify the person representing him.
Daniels was held at the El Paso County jail without bail, records show.