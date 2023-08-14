A Fountain man accused of killing his girlfriend and staging her death as an apparent suicide appeared in court for the first time on Monday morning.

Miles James Kirby, 29, is accused of killing his girlfriend and mother of four Joslyn Teetzel last month. According to previous reporting from The Gazette, law enforcement was first informed of Teetzel's death when Kirby called 911 on the morning of July 26 to report his girlfriend had died by suicide, according to Kirby's arrest affidavit.

Shortly after detectives arrived on scene it became apparent that Teetzel had two "distinct" ligature marks on her neck, something that would be inconsistent with Kirby's claim that Teetzel had hung herself, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that after further investigation detectives were informed by Teetzel's mother and children that Kirby had been involved in a physical altercation with Teetzel the night before her death, something Kirby denied when previously speaking with detectives.

At Kirby's first appearance Monday, attorneys briefly argued over a defense subpoena duces tecum (SDT) motion. The SDT motion, according to the defense, was a request for specific medical document and records of Teetzel's that Kirby's attorney Daniel Kay claimed are highly relevant for his client's defense.

Prosecutor Christina Perroni didn't dispute that the records and documents in question were likely relevant to the case, but stated that a SDT motion this early in the case is "moving very fast," and that before Judge Samuel Evig can rule time must be given for Teetzel's family to review the request and potentially object.

An attorney representing the hospital where the medical records reside also appeared in court to request the judge set over the issue to allow for a personal representative to be appointed on behalf of Teetzel to make any objections if needed.

Evig ruled that the records in question must be turned over to the court for review in 21 days, and that a ruling regarding their release into discovery will be made at a later date.

Perroni also requested to discuss Kirby's bond on Monday morning, asking Evig to convert Kirby's current $2 million bond into a cash-only bond, potentially removing his ability to pay bond via a bail bondsman.

Kirby's defense requested that bond discussions be moved to his next court appearance, adding that Kirby does not plan an attempt to post bond until after a preliminary hearing.

Judge Evig informed the prosecution that he would prefer to wait until after hearing the facts presented at preliminary hearing before discussing any bond modifications. Kirby's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of Sept. 5.

Kirby faces six charges for allegedly killing Teetzel including first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.