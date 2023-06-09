The sun rose over Fort Carson on Friday morning as over 8,000 soldiers gathered to race in the 4th Infantry Division's physical training event to honor the battle of Kamdesh, Afghanistan, which took the lives of eight soldiers nearly 13 years ago.

The series of training events are the product of Maj. Gen. David Hodne, said Lt. Col. Ireka Sanders, the 4th Infantry's spokesperson, and they serve to educate soldiers of the division's past, and to honor the sacrifice of the heroic lineage of the division.

With Hodne stepping down from his position Tuesday, it's unclear if the training exercises will continue.

“This is a great opportunity for us to do some war fighter-focused, readiness training, as well as to remember and honor those who came before us, and gave the division the name that it has today,” Sanders said.

“We can tell our soldiers the history, or we can do events like this where we can touch, feel and give them a reason to remember and honor the legacy of others that came before us.”

On Oct. 3, 2009, 400 members of the Taliban attacked the 79 Ivy soldiers — as they are known in the 4th Infantry — stationed at Combat Outpost Keating, outside the town of Kamdesh in eastern Afghanistan. After 13 hours of battle, one in three Fort Carson soldiers was wounded, all Taliban present were killed, and eight in the 4th Infantry Division died.

Many of the 4th Infantry's soldiers present that day were awarded for their bravery. Staff Sgts. Clint Romesha and Ty Carter were awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration, for their heroic actions.

“Today, we dedicate our efforts to the eight fallen Ivy soldiers and Kamdesh,” Hodne said to the division.

Friday’s event consisted of a 1.87-mile obstacle course designed to replicate the soldiers' experience in battle.

Active-duty combat engineer Ryan Griffis is responsible for leading the endeavor of building the event’s obstacle course. He said it’s an honor to be a leader in the creation of Friday’s training exercise, considering the history behind it.

“We’ve been planning today’s event for a little over three months, with the bulk of it happening in the past eight weeks,” Griffis said.

“We have salute batteries out here, artillery and nomadic guns to really replicate everything that was going on in the Battle of Kamdesh.”

Battalions of 150 soldiers followed their colors, or flags, and raced through the rough and hilly Fort Carson terrain, maneuvering jutting rocks and cactus. Simulated gunfire, helicopter observation, and smoke worked to create a realistic war scenario.

Units were given a series of items to carry and control through a series of five obstacles, including climbing in and out of 8-foot anti-trench ditches, ascending walls, and shimmying through thick mud while navigating barbwire.

To further simulate the soldier’s experience in Kamdesh, units were tasked with carrying eight “casualties” to the finish line as the last leg of the race, in honor of the eight Ivy soldiers who lost their lives in Kamdesh. Filling those roles were four company commanders and four servicemen from each battalion.

Approximately 40 minutes after soldiers began the exercise, they were crossing the finish line carrying their eight casualties on stretchers. What was once a clean well-groomed division was now sweaty and covered in filth, wearing expressions of joyous exhaustion.

“War is chaos, it’s complex. You can’t predict what’s going to happen, and this isn’t perfect too,” Hodne said as he announced a runoff race required to determine a winner.

The two leading units fought for first in an intense round of a three-legged race. Lt. Col. Jeffrey Kain worked alongside Sgt. Maj. Eriogabi Evborokhai to take home first place for the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Soldiers within the unit enthusiastically chanted “Manchu,” Kain’s call-sign, as they lifted and carried away their leader in an act of spirited camaraderie.

Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty said historic training events, like Friday's, are a necessary and unique experience for soldiers.

“It’s team building, squad building, cohesion, and creating real hardships — you cannot replicate this anywhere else,” Kupratty said. “Tough, realistic training is what builds cohesive teams. Everybody, regardless of rank, participates.

“You have colonials here all the way down to privates doing the exact same thing, pulling the exact same weight, and that’s what we expect them to do in combat. This is the perfect way and example to show the younger generation that the older guys are doing it just with you.”