The biggest fight America has seen against troops backed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard came 12 years ago when Fort Carson soldiers took on Shiite militia and insurgents in Baghdad's Sadr City.
A force of 2,700 troops centered on the post's 1st Battalion of the 68th Armored Regiment fought for two months against an enemy some have estimated at 30,000 fighters. Aligned with cleric Muqtada Al Sadr, the militia troops sought to destabilize the Iraqi government and to drive Americans out of Baghdad.
And they were armed with a weapon that came to symbolize Iran's interference in the Iraq war: The explosively formed projectile or EFP.
"It is like having a manhole cover fired at you at 167 mph from five feet away," said retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Kurak, who was the top enlisted soldier in the Fort Carson unit assigned to defeat the militias. "One of them cut my truck right in half."
America launched a strike Thursday that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, whose reign atop Iran's Revolutionary Guard dates back to the 1990s. The Trump administration and military experts say Soleimani backed the Sadr City militants with arms, training and foreign fighters. Experts say Iranian revenge for Soleimani's death could take the form of a Shiite uprising in Iraq similar to the 2008 fighting.
The armor-slicing bombs were tied to Iran through multiple intelligence reports at the time along with another weapon: improvised rocket-assisted munitions — picture rocket-propelled trashcans loaded with dynamite.
Exact records are unavailable, but the two technologies are thought to be responsible for more than a dozen of the 258 Fort Carson soldiers killed in Iraq fighting between 2003 and 2012. In 2015, the Defense Department declassified data showing that 196 American deaths in Iraq were tied to EFPs, with the first attack reported in 2005. Kurak began deploying to Iraq in 2003 and watched the gradual rise of Iranian influence. It started with an indiscriminate effort to spread chaos that was evident in the brand-new AK-47s captured from insurgents of all stripes.
Many of the weapons, Kurak said, had Iranian origins. Iran, which had American troops on its eastern and western borders after the invasion of Iraq, quickly maneuvered after the invasion to strengthen Baghdad's Shiite groups, who share a common religious sect with the majority of Iranians.
But for most of America's involvement in Iraq, there was little focus on Iran, because the bulk of America's enemies in Iraq were the Sunnis who had backed Saddam Hussein.
The Shiites, a majority of Iraqis, formed the backbone of the new Iraq government and the cadre for its rebuilt military. That meant the first insurgents in Iraq were Sunnis, many of whom found themselves out of work after the U.S. ousted them from government and dissolved Hussein's military.
In Colorado Springs, though, experts at U.S. Northern Command were all too wary of Iran's penchant for backing terrorists. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Ed Anderson said the command where he served as the No. 2 general, formed after 9/11 to protect the country from attack, was mainly focused on al-Qaida, the Osama Bin Laden-run group that launched the infamous attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. But Iran, which began providing military training to militants in Lebanon in the 1980s, was a significant threat.
"I think they were extremely dangerous," Anderson said. "I think they still are extremely dangerous."
It was hard to stand out as a threat to American in Iraq in 2008. Dozens of insurgent groups and private militias filled intelligence reports with a confusing stream of acronyms and Arabic names.
Hezbollah and Hamas were joined by AQI and JAM. Hardened cells of Shiite fighters who were trained in Iran were called "special groups."
Fort Carson soldiers, spread from the Persian Gulf to the northern city of Mosul in 2008, seemed to be fighting them all.
But when the Fort Carson soldiers arrived in early 2008, Baghdad was strangely calm. Markets were reopening after the 2007 surge boosted U.S. troop levels in Iraq to more than 160,000 with five additional Army brigades rushed to Baghdad to clear out insurgents. West of the Tigris River, in Sunni neighborhoods, the U.S. had put former militants on the payroll as part of the "Sunni awakening," a brief respite before the later uprising of groups tied to the Islamic State.
But on the east side of the river, Sadr City seethed. The Shiite slum had initially welcomed the Americans who ousted Saddam. But five years in, promised improvements hadn't arrived. Security was fragile, electricity unreliable and sewage flowed in the streets.The anger was focused by a Shiite cleric, Muqtada Al Sadr.
By February, rockets flew across the Tigris from Sadr City, targeting the U.S. -occupied Green Zone and surrounding relatively affluent Sunni neighborhoods. Leaders worked to broker a cease-fire, and one nearly held until the Iraqi government shocked its U.S. allies and Shiites alike by attacking Shiite militias in the southern city of Basra.
On March 25, Sadr's private militia, the Mahdi Army, rushed checkpoints that penned in Sadr City. The Iraqi army units tasked with security in the area fled.
Fort Carson soldiers moved in. Kurak remembers the welcome.
"We were in a 360-degree firefight for 36 hours," Kurak said.
Fighting raged until mid-May. Kurak recalled that Americans didn't gain an upper hand until tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles from the Fort Carson battalion, initially banned from Baghdad because of the damage they caused to roads and as part of an American effort to not be seen as occupiers, were called in to blast insurgents out of their strongholds.
In the ruins of Sadr City, Kurak's unit found foreign fighters thought tied to Iran.
The Army at the time said intelligence reviews of the battle showed Iran's influence.
The battle against Shiite militants claimed the lives of four Fort Carson soldiers, all killed by bombs.
Strikes by insurgent rocket-bombs leveled whole neighborhoods of Baghdad.
What struck Kurak was the tenacity of insurgents in Sadr City, who showed discipline and tenacity Americans hadn't faced since fighting in Fallujah in 2004.
Most insurgents would ambush Americans and disappear. The Sadr City insurgents held their ground.
Though they had been equipped and trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Kurak said the fighters in Sadr City weren't noticeably better at the art of war than others. But they were well-supplied.
Kurak's troops cut those supply lined by walling off Sadr City with concrete barriers, slowly ending the fight. Sadr himself fled to Iran."We broke their communications network and really destroyed their ability to do anything," Kurak said.
Kurak, who retired from the Army after a tour as Fort Carson's top enlisted soldier, said cutting Iran's influence in Iraq now isn't an American task.
"At some point we are going to leave and they are going to have to get control of their own security situation," Kurak said. "This thing is 17 years old."
Anderson said one thing is unchanged from the height of the Iraq war to now.
In Colorado Springs, in the office building where the general served as vice-commander of Northern Command, troops will keep a wary eye out for Iranian sponsored terrorism. Iran, he said, does its fighting by backing insurgents and terrorists rather than sending its army to war.
"The wouldn't be able to and they wouldn't want to either ," Anderson said of Iran directly attacking U.S. troops. "We do have the best military in the world."