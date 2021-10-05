A Fort Carson soldier will be tried for murder on charges he shot and killed his wife in February as their daughters watched in horror, a court ruled Tuesday.

Dermot Blake said in court Tuesday that police investigators’ findings were enough to likely prove he’d killed his wife, Tashianna Blake, in a southeast Colorado Springs townhouse, and decided to send his case to trial.

Blake, 34, a Army radio expert of over four years who was stationed at Fort Carson, is expected back in court in mid-December. Part of that time, his attorney Steve Woodall said, would be used for possible negotiations with prosecutors.

Police allege that sometime around midnight on Feb. 20, Dermot and Tashianna’s oldest daughter, was awakened by several loud shots, and the voice of her father, who ordered the girls to come out of their room.

When they did, the girl, 7 at the time, told officers she and her then 5-year-old sister saw their mother in a hallway outside their bedroom, drenched in blood from the waist down, telling Dermot she was sorry. As the children watched, the girl told police, Dermot shot Tashianna in the head.

The children told police Dermot shot their mother several more times, but stopped and retreated to his room when one of the sisters asked him not to shoot her.

“I wanted to call the police — 911 — but I didn’t want to because I love my dad really much even though he was killing my mom,” the older daughter said.

Soon after, just before 1 a.m., Colorado Springs police received a report that someone had been shot and killed. The person who placed that call, they said, was Blake himself.

Patrol officers who responded to the home found Tashianna, 30 at the time, dead with several gunshot wounds. Blake, they said, was covered in blood, and police immediately put him in handcuffs.

Police also found the two girls sitting in the living room of the home, as well as a semiautomatic pistol next to the front door.

Upon investigation, police also learned that Dermot, who they said was still married to Tashianna, according to their Facebook statuses, had filed for divorce in 2019. They added that at one point that year, police had been called to their door for an argument during which Tashianna alleged over the phone that she’d been hit by Dermot.

However, when officers arrived at the home on Squawbush Ridge Grove, both said the argument wasn’t physical.

The two girls, police said in a February statement, were taken in by family members after the shooting.

Dermot, who’s from Lawrenceville, Ga., is currently being held without bond in the El Paso County jail. He’s accused of the first-degree murder of Tashianna, as well as two child abuse charges for putting his children in the line of fire.