Maj. Gen. David Hodne took command of Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division from Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane on Thursday during a change of command ceremony at the Mountain Post.
McFarlane assumed command of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson on Oct. 4, 2019, leading the post through the first year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic. He also ensured that military personnel were combat-ready if called upon — and they have been.
The 1st Brigade Combat Team, led by Col. Andrew Steadman, will soon head to Iraq to help Iraqi Security Forces and other allies defeat Islamic State terrorists.
McFarlane’s next assignment will be as deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Pacific Command in Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
But before leaving, McFarlane made sure to thank his family, the community and Fort Carson personnel.
“The best part of the Army for me isn’t being stationed at the Mountain Post … it is the people,” McFarlane said. “The leaders and soldiers you see standing before you are our nation’s best. The last two years have been an honor of a lifetime.
“This place is lucky and I’m grateful that I can turn over command to a leader who has been my friend since 2003 and made me a better leader along the way.”
Hodne is no stranger to Fort Carson, having previously commanded the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and served as deputy commanding general for maneuver for the 4th Infantry Division, know as the Ivy Division.
“I’m incredibly proud to once again be an Ivy soldier, and I’m deeply humbled to serve alongside you in the Ivy Division,” Hodne said to some of the division soldiers, who stood in formation at Founders Field during the ceremony.
Other command assignments include two battalions in combat: the 3rd Squadron, 4th U.S Cavalry in Iraq; and 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. He also served as the executive officer to the commanding general of U.S. Central Command.
Hodne didn’t shy away from questions about America’s nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan and the impact the Taliban taking over all major cities in the country is having on military personnel.
“What I would simply tell everyone … is what’s happening today in Afghanistan does not at all diminish the service and sacrifice that has happened over the last 20 years.
“I served alongside the great soldiers in this division, and I’ve served alongside a lot of different teammates in Afghanistan, and they answer the call of our nation,” he said. “They did what our nation asked them to do and there’s a lot to be proud of.”
Hodne was most recently commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and director of the Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, Army Futures Command, at Fort Benning, Ga.
Hodne commissioned in the infantry from the U.S. Military Academy in 1991 and has served in ranger, stryker, cavalry, mechanized and light infantry formations, with extensive experience in both conventional and special operations.
Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White, commander of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood — which oversees the 4th Infantry Division — attended and participated in the ceremony.
“The 4th Infantry Division is the most lethal division in our army,” White said. “They are the most well trained, they are the most well-disciplined and technically proficient soldiers.”
White thanked McFarlane for his efforts and great leadership.
“There is a difference between what is right and what right looks like,” White said. “What right is, is leaders at the front, leading by example.”
White also welcomed Hodne back to Fort Carson.
“Maj. Gen Hodne, I have tremendous trust and confidence in you to take this division even further,” he said.