A former Arapahoe County child protective services worker on Monday pleaded not guilty of criminal charges alleging that she filed a false child sex abuse report against a high-profile critic of her girlfriend, who was then the Aurora police chief.

Robin Niceta’s trial is scheduled to begin May 9.

Law enforcement arrested Niceta in May on a felony charge of retaliation against an elected official and a misdemeanor charge related to her duties as a child protective worker.

A probable cause affidavit for Niceta’s arrest alleges that Niceta made an anonymous call to Arapahoe County Social Services, where she worked, to falsely report that Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky was sexually abusing Jurinsky’s 2-year-old son.

The day before that call was made, Jurinksy had gone on a talk radio show to call for the firing of Vanessa Wilson, who was then Aurora’s police chief.

Niceta and Wilson, who has since been fired, were partners at the time, but they have since broken up.

The call from Niceta launched a two-week child protective services investigation by Arapahoe County’s child protective services, which eventually cleared Jurinsky of any wrongdoing and determined the allegations of sexual abuse were unfounded.

Niceta resigned from her job with Arapahoe County a day after law enforcement questioned her about the anonymous hotline call alleging child sex abuse against Jurinsky. The probable cause affidavit for her arrest states that law enforcement determined the hotline call had come from Niceta’s cellphone.

Jurinsky and 25 other individuals have filed a lawsuit against Niceta, the Arapahoe County Board of Supervisors and the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, alleging that Niceta and others at the county conducted faulty child-protective investigations and committed widespread civil rights violations. The lawsuit, which is seeking $50 million in damages, alleges widespread instances of false testimony and false evidence during Arapahoe County child protective investigations.