Former Air Force fullback D.J. Johnson was convicted on two charges of sexual assault, a press release from Moody Air Force Base announced Thursday.
Johnson was sentenced to 10 years of confinement, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and dismissal from the military.
A panel of officers found Johnson guilty of two acts from September 2017, in which one victim was incapable of consenting to the sexual act due to impairment by alcohol.
The second victim did not consent to the sexual acts.
Johnson, a second lieutenant referred to in the press releases as D’Andre, was serving as a logistics officer at the Georgia base when the incidents occurred.
At Air Force, Johnson ran for 1,449 yards in games from 2014-16. He helped the team to three bowl appearances, scored 17 touchdowns and finished seventh all-time in rushing yards among Falcons fullbacks.
Reached late Thursday, Air Force Academy spokespeople said they are aware of Johnson’s conviction and confirmed he was a 2017 graduate, but said they were not prepared to issue any further comment.
Following his court-martial Saturday, Johnson was taken to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, where he will be held until being transferred to a military facility.