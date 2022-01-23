Less than a week after burying her husband, Air Force Maj. Philip Ambard, in May 2011, Linda Ambard returned to her teaching job in Colorado Springs.

The soft-spoken and shy mother of five was in a fog of grief, but hoped forcing herself to leave the house and go back to the school she loved would be what she needed to start inching her way through. For herself, and her kids.

Such compartmentalizing would prove impossible in a city with a tight-knit military community that also was navigating its own way through the tragedy.

On her first day back teaching physical education at Stetson Elementary School, one of Linda’s 1st graders approached with a question about her husband, who occasionally substitute taught and coached at the school.

The boy wanted to know how “Mr. A” had died.

“He said, ‘Mr. A was in the Air Force so he probably got shotted. I hope my daddy doesn’t get shotted,’” Linda said.

That was the moment she knew: Mrs. A and Colorado Springs would need to do their healing separately.

“Everybody knew what had happened to Phil … but nobody knew what to say to me,” recalled Linda, who felt like “the visible reminder to everybody else … of what could happen to them.”

Phil spoke just two words of English when he arrived in the U.S. from Venezuela at age 12. He learned the language, joined the military and began working his way up from the lowest rank in the Air Force to a doctorate degree and position in the foreign language department at the Air Force Academy, where — when not serving overseas — he was a popular teacher and familiar face.

The 44-year-old was one of eight active duty airmen killed on April 27, 2011, when an Afghan Air Force pilot he was helping train opened fire at Kabul International Airport, part of a deadly wave of “green on blue” attacks against allied troops.

Phil's funeral service drew more than 500 family, friends, cadets and generals to the academy, where a conference room in the foreign language department now bears his name.

“It was just too hard for her when he died,” said Linda’s friend, Janet Edwards. “They had their whole lives planned … and he was so close to coming home. Death wasn’t part of the plan. I guess it never is for anybody, though.”

Linda admits she “ran away,” taking a teaching job in Germany — far from Colorado Springs and terrorism and “all it had taken from my life.”

Terrorism wasn’t done taking from her, though.

After a year and a half in Germany, Linda was lured back to the States and into federal service. She got a fourth graduate degree in military resilience and counseling, and by the spring of 2013 was working at an Air Force base near Boston, a city she’d previously visited to exercise her life-long passion for running.

On April 15, 2013, she was less than a quarter mile from completing the Boston Marathon when the first of two home-made pressure-cooker bombs placed near the finish line by a pair of domestic terrorists detonated, shattering the windows of surrounding buildings, killing three and injuring hundreds.

“I could see the finish line. I had a smile on my face,” Linda said. “Before we could even process what it was, process the chaos that was starting to unfold, the second bomb went off.

"I fled for my life.”

Linda found herself under a table at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts store.

“I can’t tell you how I got there,” she said.

She can tell you exactly what was going through her mind.

“It sounds kind of funny now, but right then was when the dream of running a marathon on all seven continents started,” she said.

•

Before Phil volunteered to go to Afghanistan in 2010, he told his wife that if anything happened to him, he wanted her to finish her goal of running a marathon in all 50 states. He knew how much Linda loved the sport that put her through college, and also how vital it was to her as a survival tool, both physically and mentally.

When she was 37, Linda was diagnosed with Addison’s Disease, an uncommon disorder of the adrenal system that requires daily doses of “icky yucky steroids” to replace the adrenaline her body no longer produces naturally.

“So for me to be able to run a marathon is pretty incredible by itself because it’s much harder on my body than it would be on a normal person’s body,” Linda said.

For Linda’s 40th birthday, the “not romantic at all” Phil wrote an essay about his wife and how she’d inspired him and others. He secretly submitted it to the committee seeking military representatives for the torch run leading up to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

“They picked it, and I got to carry the Olympic torch in Salt Lake … the day before Mohammad Ali carried it. That is actually my proudest athletic memory,” she said.

Number 2 isn’t a memory yet, but almost.

Linda is poised to cross the finish line on the healing journey that’s taken her around the globe — and, in just a few weeks, a final frontier she imagines will bring the kind of closure that only comes after years of pain and work.

She leaves this week for the Antarctica Marathon, the most harrowing and final race of the lot, and one that, thanks to COVID-19, has been seven years in the making. It's summer in that southernmost continent, which likely means temperatures in the 30s — and lots of mud.

"I don't know what to expect, with the weather, with the terrain," said Linda, who has run marathons in the Himalayas, the Australian Outback and on the Great Wall of China. "I’m more afraid of Antarctica than any of the other places I’ve been."

But fear, and pushing through it, was always the point.

“As I was cowering underneath that table in Boston, I had that one thought, that I couldn’t let terrorism take anything else away," she said. “They’d already taken my husband and now they’re going to take running, the one thing I use as my coping strategy?”

She would run to honor Phil’s memory and his life, and hopefully in the process reclaim her own.

“One of the things that surprised me about grief was how much grief felt like fear. And I decided I was done being afraid,” she said. “I knew I needed to take back my finish line.”

She also knew she wouldn’t be doing it just for Mrs. A.

Using running as a platform to share her personal story of loss, setbacks and mistakes — of thriving versus survival — in turn inspired and directed the approach Linda used in her professional life, before retiring in late 2021.

She’s written expansively and speaks on a national platform about Phil, the trauma and struggles military members and families face, and the importance of real-world, practical resilience training.

“Some families are very private and grieve privately. Others share their stories … and there’s no one on the scale of Linda,” said Edwards.

The mortuary officer at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Edwards had worked with Phil before his death, and became close friends with his widow after helping arrange his funeral service.

“I’ve been at the Academy for almost 30 years and I’ve not come across anybody like her — and I mean that with the utmost dignity and respect,” Edwards said. “At first, I don’t think she had any intention of doing any of this, but she quickly discovered how she could help others deal with their losses and provide them with tools to take baby steps forward. Sharing her story, she’s helped just an immeasurable number of people."

The Linda Ambard of today isn’t the one who left Colorado Springs almost 11 years ago.

"She’s grown tremendously as a person, as an athlete,” Edwards said.

She understands why Linda had to leave Colorado Springs. She’s “thrilled” to welcome her back.

After more than a decade away, Linda recently returned to a city she thought was in the rear view, into a new house, with a new husband that had definitely not been part of her old visions for the future — the result of a surprise romance that began in Missouri and survived Linda's two-year assignment in Japan and a pandemic lock-down.

Linda pushed up her retirement plans, and the wedding, and she and Brian Rickard built a home in Black Forest.

“I knew I had to leave, so that Colorado Springs could heal as much as I could heal … but Phil is buried here, and I realized that every time I came back here, I felt a sense of peace,” she said. “Every time I see that mountain, it grounds me.”

She and Phil had always planned to retire in the Pacific Northwest. Colorado Springs was a place she still shared with him, but it was also “hers.” The place where she belongs.

“Instead of Washington State, the dream became here and coming back full circle,” Linda said. “My most painful moment came here. But I feel like my happiest moment is here now, too.”