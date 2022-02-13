On the sixth floor of Penrose Hospital, where the windows are wide and sunlight spills into the dim room of dying patients, one named Larry sits upright.

He is expressionless, seemingly at a loss with the mostly blank coloring page before him, yellow marker in trembling hand. He listens and nods as a visitor tells a story.

It’s a story about ornate bowls and the Japanese tradition of families passing them down. About the tradition of Kintsugi, the art of mending breaks with gold.

“Anyway, a Minnesota singer-songwriter named Peter Mayer wrote a song about this tradition,” continues Brad Hartman, guitar at the ready. “This is a song about broken bowls and broken people.”

This is a song within a song-filled morning for patients of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Hartman is one of the organization’s handful of musical volunteers, providing something they know to have great, miraculous power.

They know their voices and instruments can’t save their audience drifting between life and death.

“But music can still be healing,” says Hartman, 69, with a badge identifying him as a certified music practitioner. “It helps heal the patients on the inside. It gives them peace.”

Music has long been recognized as medicine. American Music Therapy Association provides a lengthy list of peer-reviewed research that has found restorative effects in people plagued by dementia, depression and addiction and, indeed, in hospice patients dealing with the pains and anxieties that often linger in the end.

Music’s salve can be far-reaching, scientists have found — physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual. They’ve found listening and playing music can boost cells that attack invading viruses and reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol. They’ve found blood pressures and heart rates altered, moods lifted, and even slight mobility changes in Parkinson’s patients treated with certain, low-frequency vibrations.

Music therapy went more mainstream with an acclaimed 2014 documentary called “Alive Inside.” Viewers watched improvements in real time. After treatment, a man with dementia was seen recounting memories that were reportedly never spoken of before. A similarly struggling World War II veteran sang and danced to songs from a time he had otherwise forgotten. Others claimed newfound happiness, including a woman suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

In the film, a neurologist quotes a German philosopher. Immanuel Kant called music “the quickening art,” for his observation of the nearly gone brought suddenly to life.

Such is the observation of Pikes Peak Hospice volunteers.

One is Diane Oliver. She plays piano down the hall, plays as she has at nursing homes, where once a staffer told her a resident with tremors stopped shaking during the melodies.

At Penrose once, Oliver says a nurse told her a patient was “really connecting to the music.” The nurse requested she keep playing.

“So I kept playing,” Oliver recalls. “A little while later, before I was done, she came back and said the woman passed. I felt like playing the piano maybe gave her some peace, and allowed her to pass.”

Peace finds others here on the sixth floor. “Thank you,” a daughter says in one room after a guitar serenade at her father’s bedside. Thank you, a nurse tells Oliver. “You make my day.”

Daniel Cisneros roams the hall, gently strumming his ukulele. This is what he does in between his maintenance job at the hospital. To him, his ukulele and guitar are tools as important as those he uses to fix sinks, toilets, lights and everything else.

Cisneros used to dismiss people who told him this was “his ministry.”

“I was like, Yeah, right, I just sit here and play some songs,” he says. “But when I started seeing how it affected people, I knew it’s what I’m supposed to do. You know, God gives you gifts, and you’re supposed to use them for other people.”

Over the years, he’s written down stories.

There’s one about a woman who requested something upbeat, “something that could be danced to,” Cisneros wrote. “She wanted to dance with her grandson one more time.”

There’s another about a man whom Cisneros learned to be an accomplished guitarist in a previous life. “There were times when he tapped his foot to keep (beat) with the song,” Cisneros wrote. “There were times when he moved his hand to mimic playing the guitar. There were also times when he tried to speak.”

Another time, Cisneros and his guitar were rushed to a patient. “I played, and the man passed away,” he wrote. “The family thanked me and said to me, ‘He waited for you.’”

Cisneros wanted to write the stories for his own keeping. For his perspective. “It kinda reminds me when I lose focus,” he says.

It’s a guiding perspective learned by these musicians on the sixth floor, says Kristi Kennedy, volunteer services coordinator for Pikes Peak Hospice.

“You have to be present, you have to be in the moment,” she says of the musicians. “And for a hospice patient at the end of life to allow you into those moments, that’s a gift.”

A gift for Hartman, who softly plays his guitar and sings here to Larry about those Japanese bowls.

“I’m like one of those Japanese bowls that were made long ago,” Hartman sings. “I have some cracks in me, they have been filled with gold ... And anyone’s eyes can see I’m not what I used to be ... But in a collector’s mind, all of these jagged lines make me more beautiful...”

Hartman sings, and Larry listens. The old man’s eyes squint at one point, his lips quiver a bit. “I have some cracks you can see, see how they shine with gold ...”

Hartman parts with gratitude. “I wish you well on your journey, mister,” he says. “It was so awesome to spend some time with you.”

“Thank you,” Larry says. “Thank you very, very much.”

He looks down again at the page before him, and with that yellow marker, he starts to fill in the blanks.