For Randy George, leaving Fort Carson is an experience not unlike departing Alden, Iowa, to join the Army 37 years ago.
George has worn bars, eagles and two kinds of stars on his collar here, leading troops through a fleeting peace and too much war. He's buried friends here. His daughter was born here. His son graduated from high school here.
"We've had our dog out on every trail," said George, who is leaving Fort Carson next week when he hands command of the post and its 4th Infantry Division to Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane.
George has commanded an infantry company, a brigade and the division, holding the post's highest rank. He said he's also built a network of friends in the Pikes Peak region during his many deployments, including his most recent trip to Afghanistan, which ended last month.
"Certainly it has felt like a home for me and my family," he said.
Finding home is rare for soldiers such as George, who entered the Army as a private, was sent to the U.S. Military Academy after leaders saw his youthful potential and spent three decades traveling the service's post camps and stations.
Part of what ties George to the mountains here are memories of men he led into combat ahead of Fort Carson's deadliest day.
On Oct. 8, 2009, a detachment of George's troops from Fort Carson's 4th Brigade Combat Team held off an assault by 300 or more Taliban fighters in the Korengal River valley of eastern Afghanistan.
Eight of the 50 Fort Carson soldiers in that valley died, and more were hurt. But the valor of those troops lives in Army lore.
Staff Sgts. Clint Romesha and Ty Carter were awarded the Medal of Honor after the battle. The comrades earned a pile of medals ranging from the Distinguished Service Cross to the Bronze Star.
George said he's planning a reunion of sorts next week to remember what that battle cost in lives and the courage it took to survive it.
"The silver lining of those tough times is the friends you make," he said.
The general just finished making more friends the hard way, leading much of the American effort in Afghanistan through August. It was a time that saw the Taliban launch a series of strikes to gain an advantage in peace talks as Afghan government troops backed by American advisers sought to close out the longest war in U.S. history.
George left Afghanistan with hope.
"There's amazing leadership in Afghanistan right now," he said.
He also saw hope in the performance of young American troops thrust into positions of heavy leadership. As the U.S. presence shrinks, captains have been given tasks once the purview of colonels, he said.
"I'm super proud of what our soldiers accomplished," George said.
The general is also proud of the base he's watched grow over his career. Fort Carson, he said, is now home to nearly 28,000 troops, the most its fences have held since Vietnam.
It has also welcomed new units, most significantly the new 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, a team of troops trained to assist American allies overseas.
And while George focused on Afghanistan, he also stayed up with the rest of Fort Carson's efforts, including the work of 3rd Brigade Combat team troops now serving in Kuwait.
"What has made me the most proud is when you hear it from someone else," he said of glowing reports on Fort Carson soldiers at home and overseas.
The Pentagon hasn't announced the general's next job , and George is keeping mum on his next stop until his leaders give him the OK.
But he said wherever he heads, he'll pack lessons from Colorado Springs.
He said he won't forget seeing a place as populous as El Paso County give troops and their families such meticulous care and concern.
"This community does so much for us here," he said.
He'll also reach his next stop with a point of view that few soldiers who wear stars have possessed.
George said he can still put himself in the mindset of the private he once was.
"Everything you do in life is about perspective," he said. "I have looked at leadership from a different angle."
George is gone from Fort Caron's roster for good this time. The top job at the post is held by a two-star, and George is on to bigger things.
But the general knows you never really leave home.
"I will certainly come back," he said. "We have a little place up in the mountains. We love to ski, and we love to mountain bike."
But home isn't about the hobbies.
"We certainly love the people," he said.