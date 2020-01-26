With the pop, pop, pop of a live-fire training exercise in the distance, a different kind of live-fire training exercise took place on Fort Carson last week — one involving swirling smoke and glowing embers.
Ten of Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services’ newest firefighters on Tuesday completed “fire evolution” training, designed to simulate breaking down the door of a house, extinguishing a structure fire, rescuing victims and cutting holes in a roof for ventilation.
“Dude, I can’t wait to get back in the fire,” one trainee said as he and others donned hats, breathing apparatus and ax belts.
Soon, firefighters were using a handheld propane torch to ignite a blaze in a makeshift home, constructed from military shipping containers, as trainees waited nearby, axes and hoses at the ready.
“Let there be fire,” one of them bellowed.
A short time later, black smoke snaked upward out a makeshift window.
“There it is,” one of them called. Others shifted and shimmied, an apparent effort to keep loose and ready, awaiting the order to enter.
Finally, “Pull — hose!”
With that, they rushed in.
Tuesday’s participants will graduate from the department’s new training academy — in its second iteration — in early February, bringing the fire department to 110% staffing strength. That’s up from about 70% six months ago, said Joshua Hosack, the assistant fire chief of training.
The department, with four stations on Fort Carson and one on Piñon Canyon, will soon number 117 civilian firefighters — approximately 60% of them veterans — and seven active-duty soldiers.
“We’ll be a little bit over what they say we should have, but in reality, we’re right where we need to be,” Hosack said.
Trainee Quentin Gladin was among those participating in last week’s exercise. The former Cimarron Hills Fire Department firefighter applied for Fort Carson’s force to see the airfield side of firefighting and gain more exposure to wildland firefighting.
But Tuesday, he was just happy to encounter the real thing.
“We get to actually get to see some live fire for the afternoon, so that’s always a fun,” Gladin said. “We try to make things as close to real life when we train as possible. But when the real call comes in, adrenaline’s pumping a little bit more — you’re thinking a little bit faster than you usually would in a training fire.”