When the pandemic landed full force in Colorado in March, the Food Bank of the Rockies faced the double blow of losing almost all its volunteers and trying to meet demand that was already starting to spike.
“The volunteer groups came to a screeching halt in March,” said Erin Pulling, president and CEO, of the normal steady stream of 100-150 volunteers per day.
“We were bracing for what we knew was coming,” said Steve Kullberg, chief operating officer.
They also knew that they absolutely could not shut down. With more than 800 partner agencies, like churches and mobile food pantries, depending on them for food, staying open was imperative.
“A lot of people were going to go hungry if we closed,” Kullberg said.
The food bank, with the help of many business and community partners, not only stayed open but finished the year having distributed more than 100 million pounds of food. That’s the most the 42-year-old organization has ever delivered in a year.
“If you would have asked me on Jan. 1, 2020, if we could do that, I would have said it’d be impossible with the staff and infrastructure we had then,” Pulling said. “We had to step up in every way.”
To imagine how much food 100 million pounds is, picture more than 50 semitrailer trucks fully loaded.
By way of comparison, the food bank distributed 47,846,943 pounds of food from April through November 2019. For that same time period in 2020, it distributed 73,194,647 pounds of food — a 53% increase.
Much of that increased food to distribute came from the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program, that provided thousands of pounds of fresh produce. Kullberg said many food banks passed on the program because they didn't have a way to store the produce. But the Food Bank of the Rockies secured refrigerated storage and trucks to accommodate the estimated $3 million worth of produce every month.
While the program ended last month and officials feared not being able to replace that produce, Kullberg said they were informed this week the program will begin again in February. To cover the gap in January, food bank official secured $300,000 worth of produce to distribute to its partner agencies, he said.
Bracing for a global pandemic
Kullberg had just started at the Food Bank in January 2020. He developed a five-year plan that including upgrading the organization’s aging fleet of trucks.
“In my first three weeks here, we had three long-distance tows in the mountains of our semis,” he said. “That’s ridiculously expensive.”
The food bank had 58 trucks delivering from its main warehouse in north Denver, and two branch operations in Palisade and Wyoming. It services those 800 partner organizations over a 140,00-square-mile footprint.
With pressing demand bearing down on them, Kullberg accelerated the fleet-improvement plan and actually completed it years earlier then plans called for. It now has 83 trucks.
“Demand was so intense, we had to get things done,” he said.
At the same time, Pulling made the drastic decision in March to spend $100,000 for food to keep up with demand.
“We were not sure if we were going to get paid back,” she said. “But we had to do what’s right and we believed the community would step up.”
To store all that extra food, the food bank needed more space. Quickly.
Community, businesses step up
They reached out to CBRE Vice Chairman Jim Bolt, who had been a pro-bono broker to the food bank for years. In a matter of hours, Bolt was able to secure 38,000 square feet of warehouse space from Prologis.
“They really stepped up to deliver this space,” Bolt said of Prologis. “All we had ever asked before was for short-term space. This was a substantial ask, with a large amount of space and long-term commitment needed. There was no hesitation, no discussion. They could not have been a more stand-up organization.”
“Our local communities need our support now more than ever, and Prologis is committed to doing our part to alleviate food insecurity,” Edward S. Nekritz, Prologis chief legal officer, said in an email. “Through our Space for Good program, we are proud to partner with the Food Bank of the Rockies and help ensure that food reaches those in need.”
Donations also started to increase. In lieu of food drives, food bank officials asked for money. With its purchasing power, the food bank can get enough food for four meals with each $1 donated.
“I counted more than 100 people who brought us their government (stimulus) checks,” Pulling said.
For the first time, the large annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive by 9News (KUSA) had to be held virtually.
“We had to change just about everything we do,” Kullberg said.
Supporting partner organizations
The Action Center in Lakewood is one of those partner organizations that depend on the Food Bank of the Rockies.
“We’ve been critically reliant on our partner,” said Carolyn Alexander, senior director of operations. “I can’t overstate the value of having that resource and contact.”
While the Action Center used to communicate with food bank officials weekly or monthly, in 2020, it’s been near daily.
The Center saw demand surge, too. They used to serve 60 people per day. That number has jumped to more than 200 daily.
“We’ve got three times the numbers we used to have,” Alexander said.
The food bank also helped the Center apply for, and ultimately receive, a USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program grant. It used that money to buy new freezers to replace the old and broken ones they were getting by with.
“We’ve not had to turn anyone away,” she said.
What’s next
The food bank’s volunteer support has returned to normal levels, after it completely revamped the program to make it socially distanced and safer.
And officials are proud the food bank never had to shut down because of an outbreak.
Kullberg and Pulling credit staff members for putting in the extra effort to meet the demand, new safety protocols and trying times.
“Kudos to the staff — they just kept showing up,” Kullberg said. “We even had some people delay time off or vacations, saying they wanted to stay and help. They were so solid and committed to what we’re doing.”
As far as what to expect for 2021, Pulling said “we’re bracing for the long haul.”
“I don’t see food insecurity rebounding any time soon,” she said. “At first we thought this was going to be a blip, but no. This is likely the new normal. I don’t see us ever going back to the volume we used to distribute.”