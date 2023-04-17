Marc Snyder was mayor of Manitou Springs when the Waldo Canyon fire devastated the city, killing two people, destroying 346 homes and becoming the most destructive wildfire in state history at the time.

Since the 2012 fire, Colorado wildfires have become more common and more catastrophic. In the past three years, the state has endured the three largest wildfires in state history and its most destructive wildfire, the Marshall fire, destroyed over 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County in December 2021.

Snyder, now a state representative, is trying to prevent this destruction by introducing House Bill 1273.

If passed into law, the bill would create grants to incentivize homeowners to make their houses more resilient to wildfires.

“This is not going to, all by itself, solve the wildfire threat that we have here in Colorado,” said Snyder, D-Manitou Springs, “but it’s one of the many tools we have that we can utilize.”

Under the bill, homeowners could apply for grants to pay for retrofitting or structural improvements to existing houses and other buildings, as well as for new builds and rebuilds.

The bill requests $2 million for the grants, though Snyder said the program could also use federal funds that are expected to become available in the coming months.

Changes to make homes wildfire-resilient include replacing roofs and siding with nonflammable materials, enclosing soffit vents to prevent ambers from being sucked inside and moving burnable vegetation 100 feet away from a home.

HB 1273 passed its first vote in the House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday.

Lawmakers voted 10-3 in support of the bill, also sponsored by Rep. Junie Joseph, D-Boulder. Though the bill received bipartisan approval, only Republicans voted against it.

“We need to look at free market solutions,” said Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, who voted “no” on the bill.

Instead of a grant program, the state should publicly publish the standards for fire-resistant homes, Holtorf said. He also argued that the grants should have income limitations, making high-income homeowners ineligible.

Proponents of the bill argued that wildfire destruction is a statewide issue that requires government intervention.

The December 2021 Marshall fire was the costliest in state history and the 10th costliest wildfire in U.S. history, causing over $2 billion in losses. While some homeowners have started to make fire-proofing changes on their own, most don’t. And that leaves the entire state at risk, they said.

Tanya Samaroo said she lost her home in the Marshall fire.

Now working to rebuild, Samaroo said she has taken precautions to protect her home from future wildfires, but most in her community have not.

“I’m afraid to go home and live in my non-fire-hardened neighborhood,” Samaroo said while testifying in support of HB 1273 on Thursday.

Under the bill, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control would be responsible for determining the amounts and limits of the grants.

Snyder said it’s possible the grants could be restricted to around $5,000 per individual, or be used for cost matching or sharing. The bill will next be sent to the House Appropriations Committee.