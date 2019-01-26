FREMONT COUNTY — For $54,000 a year and good benefits for his wife and two kids, corrections officer Joe Hill spends up to 16 hours a day suited up and sequestered inside a concrete and razor-wire fortress with America’s most dangerous criminals.
The nation’s only federal “Supermax” prison complex, just outside Florence, is end-of-the-line lockup for the worst of the worst — terrorists, mob bosses and violent inmates with a history of killing guards or escaping from other facilities. Prisoners in the highest-security ADX units are housed in single cells. For some, their only regular interactions are with guards such as Hill, who serve meals on trays and escort them, handcuffed and one-by-one, to and from scheduled appointments and outdoor cages for rec time.
“This place was built for people who are never going to hit the street again,” said Hill, a 41-year-old Army veteran who served three combat tours before starting at the prison seven years ago. “These people aren’t like me and you. Some of them, they’ve got nothing left to lose.”
Hill’s line of work comes with death threats and constant risk — of having urine or feces flung at his face or getting kicked, punched, bitten, stabbed or worse.
What it stopped providing on Dec. 22, the start of the longest government shutdown in history, was a paycheck.
“Personally, my family, we’re hanging in but I gotta say it’s miserable,” Hill said Tuesday, Day 32. “If this goes on much longer, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
While a surge in "unscheduled" absences of air traffic controllers brought long waits on the East Coast, and absences at the IRS meant delayed returns, there were few callouts at Supermax during the 35 days officers and staff were required to work without pay.
And both the prison and the community stepped up to help during the lean weeks that began just before Christmas.
“Those officers, they’re not getting paid and still going to work, at what’s probably one of the toughest jobs in the country, and that is so admirable,” said Florence Brewing Co. owner Hans Prahl, who hosted a standing-room-only crowd at a community potluck and giveaway bash for federal employees last Sunday.
Prahl, like most who live and work in this railroad boom town by the Arkansas River, knows the prison guards and workers are what stands between them and an inmate population that includes 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, and murderer Richard McNair, who escaped from three prisons before being moved to the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”
More than that, it’s just what neighbors do.
“This is a small town. This is our family,” said Prahl, who wasn’t the only business owner, in Florence and beyond, offering to run tabs and work out "handshake" arrangements for those on furlough or working without pay.
On Friday, Hill and other affected federal workers got some long-awaited — albeit temporary — relief, when President Trump and congressional leaders reached a short-term agreement to fund the government. The deal runs through Feb. 15, while negotiations continue over border wall funding.
It’s certainly good news for federal employees who’ve been burning through savings or had to tap credit to pay bills and feed their families, said corrections officer and local union president Richard Arko. It is not, however, the solution he’d hoped it would be.
“I’m excited that we’re going to get at least the back pay,” said Arko, who expects employees will start seeing checks arrive early this week. “And I suspect we’ll get our next check before they can shut down again.”
As the deal reads now, however, hundreds of thousands of federal workers with jobs deemed too essential to furlough could easily wind up back in the same spot if Congress and Trump can’t make a deal before the clock runs out.
“I’m kind of curious to see if Trump doesn’t come up with some other way to fund it, like declaring an emergency or something,” Arko said. “But I guess only time will tell what they’re going to do.”
However the next three weeks play out, the unprecedented partial government closure was a game-changer as well as a painful lesson, Arko said.
“At first when this first happened, nobody really thought it was going to go very long. They didn’t think it was a for real thing,” he said.
As the shutdown approached Day 30 and federal employees were facing a second missed paycheck, attitudes turned a corner.
“That was kind of the beginning of the end, the point people finally swallowed their pride and started accepting help, because I don’t think most people can go past two paychecks,” Arko said.
Around that time, Amanda Suddoth saw a huge jump in the number of people visiting her Penrose food pantry, My Neighbor’s Cupboard, which usually serves around 300 of the area’s seniors and veterans and working poor families.
“We had 550 federal employees in a single week, and that’s on top of our usual numbers,” said Suddoth, whose husband works at the prison and, late Tuesday afternoon, was close to wrapping up a second, 16-hour unpaid shift in two days. “I just thank God we’re able to provide, because there is so much need.”
Should federal workers find themselves back in the same shutdown spot, Arko said he hopes they’ll be better prepared for such contingencies.
“This has given us enough time to know what to do. We can get unemployment, we know that there are food banks, credit unions willing to loan people money,” he said. “Of course I’m hopeful they don’t do it again, but now we know what our options are moving forward.”