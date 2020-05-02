On a bluebird Wednesday afternoon last summer, Josh Phillips backed us down a boat ramp and slid his 16-foot Lowe into a sublime nook of Puget Sound.
Like Colorado, his corner of the world — the heavenly Olympic peninsula in Washington — is the kind of outdoorsman's paradise you read about in glossy magazines. Come to find out, all it takes to get Phillips on the water with a 6-weight in hand is a text message: Fishing?
Ready, he replied, in 20 minutes.
You know Phillips from his three seasons as a standout center back with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. He was an original Switchback, making 81 appearances from 2015-17. Last month he earned a spot on The Gazette's "Best XI."
If soccer was a passion, fly fishing is an obsession. Prior to Switchbacks games against inferior teams, Phillips and teammates Jordan Burt and Josh Suggs would pack a car with fishing gear — knowing that coach Steve Trittschuh would likely cancel practice the day after a win. And they were off to the river.
"These guys fish more than anyone I know," Switchbacks owner Ed Ragain said then.
For Phillips, the logical post-soccer step was to turn his passion for fly fishing into a business. In 2017, Phillips co-founded an online fly shop he hopes to turn into a full-time career. Phillips operates Spawn Fly Fish (spawnflyfish.com) out of a bedroom in his home, offering rods, reels, books, fly boxes and a comprehensive selection of freshwater and saltwater bugs. The foundation of Spawn’s business is a vast offering of fly-tying materials, and, let me tell you, it has been a saving grace during the coronavirus pandemic. Washington state closed recreational fishing entirely. Colorado’s stay-at-home order discourages travel between counties (and waters). Those who can’t go fishing ... tie flies to fish later. Hey, it beats another Netflix binge.
“When this (pandemic) started, business was going pretty well. I think a lot of avid fly fishermen were looking at it like, 'Oh, we’ve got two weeks to fish.' But then the harsh reality set in. It feels like people started looking for ways to save money with all the uncertainty,” Phillips said.
My heart aches for small businesses like Spawn Fly Fish. The overreaching orders delivered by government officials must end — ASAP. Hard-working business owners are depending on it. That includes brick-and-mortar fly shops like The Peak and Angler’s Covey in Colorado Springs, and online shops like Spawn Fly Fish.
Prior to the pandemic, Phillips' other job was substitute teaching at Olympia's Griffin Middle School, where he helped start a fly-fishing class for students. Over 40 kids signed up for the class, and Phillips utilized his own relationships with fishing companies to gear up the students. Regal kicked in 20-plus fly-tying vices for the students to use. Spawn, Loon and Hairline, among others, lent a helping hand with equipment and materials at a discounted rate.
"The response was pretty unbelievable, actually,” he said. "The kids absolutely loved it.”
Phillips was a star defender at Gonzaga before pro stops in Seattle, Tucson, Colorado Springs and Portland. When it comes to operating a small business during a pandemic, Phillips applies his Rule No. 1 from a decorated athletics career: "In soccer I focused on what you can control. Just worry about that. Right now that could mean getting out an order really fast, as soon as possible, for example.”
Maybe that's your order, or maybe that’s my next batch of Spawn jig shanks. Better get to tying. Sea-run cutthroat season is just around the bend, and it's been too long since Phillips backed his boat into Puget Sound.