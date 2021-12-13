AdAmAn fireworks

The AdAmAn Club will celebrate its 99th anniversary on the annual climb up Pikes Peak for New Year's Eve fireworks. The traditional itinerary:

Dec. 30:

• 7 a.m.: Kickoff breakfast

• 9 a.m.: Start on Barr Trail

• 11 a.m. Lunch at French Creek

• 2:30 p.m.: Arrive at Barr Camp

• 7 p.m.: Bonfire at AdAmAn Point

Dec. 31

• 8:30 a.m.: Leave Barr Camp

• 11:30 a.m.: Flash mirrors to city

• 2:30 p.m.: Arrive to summit

• 9 p.m.: Five fireworks to honor Frozen Five originators

• Midnight: Fireworks, followed by drive down highway with four-wheel drive club