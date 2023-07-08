New Ford F-150 Lighting trucks have arrived at Fort Carson, the first wave in what will be hundreds of electric vehicles coming to base.

The U.S. Army expects all the cars, trucks, vans and other light-duty non-tactical vehicles across its installations will have electric replacements by 2027, as part of the strategy for tackling climate change. Electric vehicles for light tactical work are also in development. By 2050, the Army is aiming to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, the strategy states.

Cutting emissions is important to the Army because of the security concerns posed by climate change, it states.

"For the foreseeable future, climate impacts will disrupt Army activities, displace individuals and communities, and increase the frequency of crisis deployments," the document said.

While the Army's cars, trucks and vans are a very small percentage of the vehicles on the road, it is still a meaningful shift, said Matthew Wallin, chief operating officer for American Security Project, a nonpartisan educational group.

"As more bases and military infrastructure is made electrification-ready for the light-duty fleet, this changes the mindset of what’s possible, and you will see more heavy-duty vehicles take advantage of this infrastructure in the future," he said.

The Department of Defense changes will also be meaningful because it is the world's largest institutional user of gas and largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions, a Brown University researcher found.

Cutting reliance on gas can also have security advantages because many American soldiers have been wounded or killed in fuel convoys, Wallin said.

At Fort Carson, public works employees will use the 25 new trucks as they work on maintenance around base and inspect ongoing construction, said Joe Wyka, the base's director of public works. He expects the first five charging stations for the trucks will come online July 17. The new Level 2 ChargePoint stations are partially installed but work on them has been delayed a bit by supply-chain issues that affected charger construction industry wide.

The new trucks are the first of about 200 vehicles within Fort Carson's public works department that will be replaced. Public works employees will use them as they provide maintenance and inspect construction sites on base, such as road paving and pipeline work, he said.

"The feedback's been very positive. I think a lot of people are skeptical, until they actually drive one," Wyka said.

He expects work on the public works' transition to electric vehicles will help inform work on charging infrastructure for soldiers, including those who live on post. The gas stations on post could provide some charging stations if they chose. Right now, Fort Carson employees that have electric cars charge them at home, he said.

The whole region is expected to need more charging infrastructure to support the electric cars, as well, with an electric vehicle readiness plan from last year showing the city would need 30,000 to 66,000 charging stations in coming decades to meet demand.

Right now, state data shows in El Paso County about 7,100 electric cars are on the road and about 160 Level 2 chargers are available. While in Denver more than 14,000 electric cars are registered and about 760 Level 2 chargers are installed. El Paso County has more people with 730,000 residents compared to 716,000 in Denver, according to 2020 Census data.

Colorado Springs has not yet pursued fleet electrification beyond its electric Zamboni, city spokesman Max D'Onofrio said. But the city is looking for grant opportunities.

The state's long-term goal is to see nearly 100% of vehicles transition to electric by 2050.

As more people drive electric cars, it is expected to improve regional air quality, because cars are the largest source of local emissions, according to the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.

The region is at risk of falling into federal nonattainment status for air quality because over the past three years ozone levels have exceeded federal standards, said council Executive Director Andrew Gunning. However, since the EPA is not going to reevaluate the region right away, a pattern of cleaner air in the coming years could help avoid the regulations that could come along with nonattainment status, he said.

"What Fort Carson is doing, absolutely that will help," he said.

The Army is also planning to cut more emissions by updating the rest of its fleet and the race is on among vehicle makers to come up with the best models.

Canoo delivered an electric light tactical vehicle to the Army in December for analysis. A news release boasted the snub-nose truck was made for "extreme environments" and can be converted from a cargo vehicle, to a pickup and to a flatbed truck.

GM Defense is also in the game, unveiling a new electric military concept vehicle at the end of June that has seating for more than six and promises high dash speeds, according to the company.

Last year, the Army also started testing hybrid Bradley Fighting Vehicles, similar to tanks but with less armor and firepower. The hybrid models were expected to have reduced heat signature and sound, according to a news release.

"As the Army begins to see the advantages of alternatively powered heavy vehicles, like quieter operation, it could potentially drive a lot of innovation through (research and development) that could make its way into the consumer world, as well," Wallin said.