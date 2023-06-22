Don’t be confused by the gas pumps outside; Firehouse on the Run is a different kind of filling station: It’s a barbecue joint.

First, you have to walk through the convenience store, past the cashier and an extensive display of Hostess packaged baked goods, among other convenience store merchandise. Near the back, the nose-tickling aroma of smoked meats emanating from the restaurant intensifies and we’re reassured we’ve come to the right place. Although only separated by a wall, they’re two different worlds.

Self-described as “Texas BBQ,” diners can expect ribs, chicken, sausage links, pulled pork and brisket — with a black pepper-and spice-based rub before they’re slow cooked. The smokers are out the back door. What’s unexpected is the broasted chicken.

A two-meat platter ($17.95) allowed us to combine the pulled pork with the sausage link for different renditions of the same protein. Both were imbued with the hickory wood smoke and each offered specific flavors. The sausage packed a little zing, but just enough to inform the taste buds. The pulled meat needed the BFBO (Black Forest Burnt Onion) barbecue sauce for moistness. The sweet caramelized onion flavor is a good choice from the selection of four house-made condiments.

The Western beans also have a slight kick, but nothing needing anything to quell the heat. Along with the side of a creamy, tangy (thanks to the inclusion of a little mustard) potato salad, they completed the platter served in a faux-newspaper-lined plastic basket.

The half-rack of baby back ribs ($25.99) comes with one side. As a fan of coleslaw, it was an easy choice. Compared to the potato salad, however, the slaw was disappointing. Although it had a lot of crunch, there was little flavor. The ribs, though, were exceptional thanks to a peppery rub that enhanced the wood-infused flavor but also kept the meat tender. Although we asked for sauce, it wasn’t needed.

The eatery boasts that it is “One of 5 locations to get Broasted Chicken in Colorado Springs.” It’s a lot like the fried version. The difference is that one is pressure cooked and the other, well, isn’t. Four pieces and a side ($16.99) makes for a substantial meal. The skin is crispy and the chicken is juicy. The mashed potatoes and gravy provided a comfort food element making this entree a worthy outlier in a barbecue establishment.

The smoked meats are available as single, double or triple meat plates, or as a sandwich. The number of meats determines the number of accompanying sides. The sides are made on site.

The chicken sandwich ($12.45) features pulled, smoked chicken topped with tangy house-made pickles and coleslaw packed between a sliced hamburger bun. The barbecue beans were satisfyingly sweet.

Firehouse on the Run has a liquor license; nonalcoholic beverages are available in the coolers surrounding the small indoor seating area, as well as from a soda dispenser. Outside dining is an option when weather cooperates, and live music is often on the schedule.

Firehouse on the Run

Casual barbecue restaurant

Location: 12480 Black Forest Road

Contact: 1-719-495-8453; firehouseontherun.com

Prices: $10.45 to $35.95

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating.

Favorite dishes: Baby back ribs. Broasted chicken. Potato salad.

Other: Gluten-free options available.