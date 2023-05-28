On a bitterly cold and stormy morning this month, about 60 people who’d never met James Cook, Johnny Hollingshed, Sharon Jackson or Loren Grigsby huddled under and around a pavilion at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs to witness the quartet’s final salute.

All any of the attendees knew about the four veterans being laid to rest was what little was known, at all: when and where they were born and died, and a handful of facts culled from their military service records.

“My team actually went through their DD214s and picked out everything that they could get from there,” said Skyler Holmes, cemetery director of Pikes Peak and Fort Lyon National Cemeteries.

Those forms showed where the veterans had enlisted and discharged, how long they served, and their rank. Where they had lived, who they loved, and who they became after they served their countries, was a mystery.

“Honestly those service records are the only information that we have any access to, as far as who these individuals were and what they did during their lives,” Holmes said.

Cook, Hollingshed, Jackson and Grigsby are among hundreds of veterans who die each year, whose remains are never claimed by relatives, friends or legal representatives.

“It could be someone who’s homeless, or their family is long lost and there’s no immediate ability to form a connection between them and that family … but it means no next of kin could be found, or no one with power of attorney,” Holmes said.

“They try for months to locate the next of kin, so sometimes it can take a long time before they (funeral parlors or coroner’s offices) finally turn the remains over to the cemetery.”

Sometimes, news reports about an unclaimed veterans’ committal service reach the right ears.

On one occasion, Holmes said the cemetery held a ceremony and interred remains as unclaimed, only to then hear from family.

“Within the next week or two we were actually contacted by his next of kin, who had had no idea where he had been residing for the last 30-plus years,” Holmes said. “Sometimes people do come out of the woodwork after the fact, and we welcome that of course.”

The story for many such veterans is much more disturbing, with an untold number still waiting to be transported to their final resting places in America’s military cemeteries.

The VA estimated in 2018 that the cremated remains of between 11,500 and 52,600 American veterans could be languishing, unclaimed and forgotten, at funeral homes and county offices around the nation. The unclaimed cremains of 28 veterans, including four who served in World War I, discovered after decades of storage in the attic and crypt of a Roseburg, Ore., mortuary, were finally buried in the Roseburg National Cemetery, with full military honors, in 2019.

Of the more than 4,600 interments at Pikes Peak National Cemetery since it opened on Nov. 1, 2018, seven of those are unclaimed veterans, Holmes said.

“When they (unclaimed remains) come to us … we try to show them the respect and dignity that they deserve, and have the community stand in as their family,” Holmes said.

“We try to do everything we can to get the community involved with it and make it a better experience, make it … where people can see them off. It’s a great event for everyone involved, I think.”

Each receives a committal service, with military honors, interment or inurnment, and a gravesite at the cemetery, as is their due as veterans who served their countries.

And the call goes out to the community, to military and service groups, to make sure they don’t do it alone.

It’s said that funerals are for the living. That holds true, even when there are no loved ones to attend or mourn the personal loss, Holmes said.

“I don’t believe these individuals know that we’re having a service for them, but regardless of that we’re still honoring their service, which is more of an act for the living than for the dead,” Holmes said.

Military widow and volunteer Kathy Hanner attended the May 11 service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery as a gesture of honor to the four being buried, and to all veterans — including her husband, Air Force veteran Robert Hanner — who died in 2021 after an 11-year battle with the tuberculosis he contracted while serving overseas. He, too, is buried at the national cemetery on the Eastern Plains of the city.

“We don't know if these veterans truly had no one, or if was just a case of their family couldn't be located," said Hanner, a member of the Society of Military Widows and the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. "All we know is these people served their country, and it's an honor to be there so they're not being interred alone."

The first “unescorted” veteran service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery Robert Aholt participated in as a member of the southern Colorado chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders, in 2020, drew so many attendees the traffic stretched down Drennan Road.

“Just an amazing crowd,” said Aholt, assistant state captain for the regional branch of the service group known, at least visually and audibly, for the two-wheeled rides many (but not all) members favor.

The weather on May 11 demanded covered transport for the service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, and certainly was to blame for a smaller turnout by members of the community, he said.

"For us, it was never a question. We were going to be there," he said, of the Patriot Guard.

On that storm-strafed morning, the billow of a dozen flags and drum of rain-on-roof drowned out much of the speakers’ words, and even the pops of the rifle salute at the ceremony’s close, but it was the least — and the most — they could do.

“This is an excellent way, if you have any respect at all for veterans and their sacrifices, to show up and pay your respects for what every single one of them has given for us," Aholt said.

The veterans honored at the May 11 ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, who Holmes said died in the Colorado Springs area, were:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class (A1C) James Cook (Aug. 11, 1939-May 11, 2021)

James Cook was born in Boston and entered the Air Force on Sept. 14, 1961, “where he successfully and honorably served four years in active duty,” from 1961 to 1965. He served in-country, as an administrative specialist, during the Vietnam War.

U.S. Army Pfc. (PV1) Johnny Hollingshed (Jan. 12, 1958-Aug. 16, 2022)

Johnny (possibly “Johhny”) Hollingshed III was born in New Orleans, where he also first entered into active duty with the Army as a vehicle mechanic and “served honorably for one year,” 1976-1977.

U.S. Army Sgt. (SGT/E-5) Sharon Jackson (Jan. 9, 1946-April 15, 2022)

Sharon Ann (Hughes) Jackson was born in California and entered into active duty on July 23, 1973, as a telecommunications specialist with a secondary specialty of administrative specialist. She served in the Vietnam War era, before leaving military service on April 23, 1976.

U.S. Army Spc. 5th Class (SP5/E-5) Loren Grigsby (July 31, 1947-April 29, 2022)

Loren Lee Grigsby was born in St. Louis and joined the Army in 1967, at age 20, while living in Colorado Springs. He served as an aircraft maintenance crewman during the Vietnam War era, and separated from the military on April 26, 1969.