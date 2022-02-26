Sears closed its two Colorado Springs stores in 2019, saying goodbye to the city after more than six decades.
A year earlier, Kmart turned off its blue-light specials and shut its last local store.
In 2015, a Sam's Club in the Springs closed to make way for another of the member-only warehouses in a new location.
When national chains and other well-known retail brands shutter large stores in the Pikes Peak region, they leave behind more than just empty brick-and-mortar buildings.
Their departures mean building owners and landlords inherit the challenge of filling the expansive spaces at a time when the retail landscape has undergone dramatic shifts because of changing consumer habits and the advent of online shopping.
Some national brands have downsized their number of stores and the amount of space they occupy; others increasingly focus on digital sales over shopper foot traffic; and several more have simply gone out of business.
The result: finding one traditional retailer to fill the space of another isn't so easy anymore in Colorado Springs and elsewhere.
And that's forced many owners, landlords and real estate investors to embrace a variety of new uses for their retail buildings, which might get chopped up for smaller tenants, remodeled or even torn down altogether to clear the way for a new purpose.
"You've got to think creatively about it," said Patrick Kerscher, a commercial broker with the local office of national real estate firm CBRE. "It's no longer, if one big-box retail tenant moves out, there's another two or three big-box retail tenants waiting in the wings to backfill the space.
"You've got to think of other users, other categories," he said. "From medical, to freight, flex (office and research), warehouse, education. Just anything creative to take over the large blocks."
Some retail building owners have done just that, opting to convert department stores, groceries and specialty retail spaces into gyms, family fun centers and light industrial uses.
Some examples:
• Kmart, which anchored the Fillmore Marketplace shopping center northeast of Fillmore Street and Nevada Avenue, closed in 2018. The building's California owner then gutted the 104,000-square-foot structure; it's now home to a VASA Fitness center and the RoadHouse Cinemas movie theater complex.
• Rustic Hills North, a 1970s-era shopping center northeast of Academy and Palmer Park boulevards, was once home to an Albertsons grocery, Longs Drugs and several smaller retailers. A suburban Chicago group bought the mostly vacant property last year and plans to convert three buildings and 207,000 square feet into light industrial uses, such as warehouses for e-commerce retailers; space for construction industry suppliers; and carpeting, flooring and tile showrooms.
• The Sam's Club that closed in 2015 along South Academy Boulevard stood vacant until it was leased by Amazon, which has remodeled the 135,000-square-foot space into a warehouse and distribution facility that the online retail giant calls a delivery station.
• Toys R Us, the national retailer, closed its 47,000-square-foot Springs store four years ago southwest of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. A Denver company has converted the building into a self-storage facility.
The city's two Sears stores have provided both an opportunity and challenge when it comes to what to do with aging retail spaces and their surrounding property.
The Sears at 2050 Southgate Road, in the Broadmoor Towne Center on the city's south side, was purchased by a real estate investment group a few months after the retailer closed in March 2019.
That group, headed by Magnum Shooting Center founder and co-owner Josh Beggs, moved quickly to transform the 142,000-square-foot Sears store for multiple uses, even as several buyers offered to take the building off the new owners' hands, Beggs said.
The building's first new user wasn't a surprise.
Magnum Shooting Center, which opened in November 2014 in the northside Polaris Pointe retail center, opened a second location the day after Thanksgiving in 2020 at the former Sears store at Broadmoor Towne Center.
The new Magnum Shooting Center has done well so far; it has more than 30,000 members and outperformed the first year of the north-side location, Beggs said.
His ownership group continues to look for additional users for the building, and is in talks to bring Big R — the retailer perhaps best known for farming and ranching products — to the former Sears, Beggs said.
Still, remodeling the large retail space comes with a price tag, he said.
The soaring costs of lumber and other building materials, for example, could force the group to charge higher rents to recover its remodeling costs, Beggs said.
Also, because the Sears building and property were developed in the 1950s, a potential tenant that needs more power capacity than what's available via the building's aging electrical system might have to look elsewhere, Beggs said.
But beefing up the electrical, sewer and other utility systems isn't that easy, he said.
The old Sears property is subject to modern-day stormwater controls, Beggs said. If more than 1 acre of the property is disturbed and dug up for new utility lines, Beggs said, his group could be required to put in an expensive stormwater detention facility that also would gobble up on-site parking.
"In some ways, it's harder than new construction," said Beggs, who also heads general contractor Colorado Commercial Construction. "In some ways it's easier. It all depends on each individual building."
Colorado Springs' other Sears store, which co-anchored the Chapel Hills Mall on the city's north side, went through a more dramatic repurposing.
Evergreen Devco, a real estate development company with offices in Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, bought the 141,000-square-foot Sears at Chapel Hills last year from an investment group.
But finding new users wasn't Evergreen Devco's goal. Instead, the company demolished the Sears building, which stood on the Chapel Hills Mall's west side. In its place, Evergreen is developing a 300-unit apartment complex on the site and hopes to open new units next year.
The company's project showcased the kind of outside-the-box thinking that's needed for vacant retail properties, and might encourage other developers and investors to consider similar types of tear-downs, said CBRE's Kerscher.
"Evergreen's deal up at Sears, that kind of set the tone for, 'OK, we can do multifamily on a big box at a mall,'" he said. "I would think when the next big box comes available at a mall somewhere, it will make sense to perhaps tear it down and use the acreage to do some multifamily. My gut says that will happen again in Colorado Springs."
Another big retail store at a mall isn't being torn down, but its owners have an eye on multiple users.
In 2019, California-based MJC Investment Property purchased the former Babies R Us, a free-standing, 62,000-square-foot building northwest of Academy Boulevard and Platte Avenue and part of The Citadel mall complex.
Like sister company Toys R Us, Babies R Us closed in 2018 when the national retailers went out of business.
John Belanich, a principal with MJC Investment Property and a more than 30-year retail veteran who's repurposed big-box spaces for decades, said the Babies R Us building offers a great opportunity for new uses.
The building is highly visible and in "incredible shape," he said. The two-level building's sturdy upper floor was used for storage by Babies R Us and can hold heavy loads, Belanich said.
And while it's part of The Citadel mall, the building stands south, or outside, of an interior road that rings the mall property, which will allow greater flexibility in repurposing the property, he said.
Talks are underway with several potential users that are eying the Babies R Us space, and the building could accommodate retail, medical and offices, among several other tenants, Belanich said.
"It really lays out well for all of that because of the design of the building," he said.
"It's not difficult," Belanich said of finding new users for old retail spaces. "You just have to marry the property, the location, the tenant and the dollars."
Nearly a year ago, representatives of Colorado-based TweedLeaf, which operates medical and recreational marijuana outlets mostly along the Front Range, submitted plans to Colorado Springs city government officials that proposed a medical marijuana cultivation and manufacturing operation in the former Babies R Us space.
TweedLeaf officials couldn't be reached for comment about whether their proposal is still under consideration, though the City Planning Commission approved the request in July.
Belanich said he couldn't comment about the possible medical marijuana use at the building.
But even as some building owners have embraced new uses for their retail spaces, some properties have stood vacant for years.
A former Kmart southeast of Powers and Palmer Park boulevards, which anchored the Powers Centre shopping center, closed in 2014. By all accounts, there have been no permanent users of the building since the Kmart was shuttered.
El Paso County land records show the building apparently is owned by a partnership composed of the Sears-Kmart parent company of suburban Chicago and by a New Jersey-based real estate company controlled by the Wilf family that owns the Minnesota Vikings football team.
The Wilf family real estate company, which is marketing the building, did not return several phone calls to The Gazette.
The building's years of dormancy frustrated commercial real estate broker and developer John Egan, of NAI Highland in Colorado Springs.
He and a group of investors owned the rest of the Powers Centre — though not the Kmart property.
VASA expressed interest in putting one of its fitness centers in the building, but backed away two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said.
VASA came back a second time, and Egan said he and his group were interested in buying the Kmart themselves; as a local developer and investor, he said he was motivated to do something with the property.
But the owners wanted too much money, Egan said. After years of waiting for something to happen with the Kmart, and watching the building become an eyesore with broken windows and other problems, Egan said he and his group sold the shopping center last July.
"When you don't have control of the anchor space, it sort of wags the other part of the center," he said. "I wanted control of the Kmart and these people wanted too much money.
"When you've got an anchor like that," Egan said, "and it's the front entrance to the center, when you come in off of Palmer Park, and the condition it was in, it just really impacts the tone for the rest of the center. A big building like that vacant is one thing. A big building like that vacant, and then the horrible condition like it is ... I got really fed up with those guys. I just didn't think I could get control of the situation. I found a buyer that wanted to take a swing at the center. We solved his problem and I solved mine."