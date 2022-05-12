A fifth Whataburger is planned for Colorado Springs as the popular Texas-based hamburger chain continues an aggressive expansion three months after its first location opened.
BurgerWorks Colorado, a Whataburger franchisee, plans to add a 3,785-square-foot restaurant northeast of Fillmore and El Paso streets in north-central Colorado Springs, a proposal submitted to city government officials shows.
The restaurant, to be built on nearly 1.3 acres, would have a dual drive-thru lane on the building's west side, according to the proposal.
Four commercial buildings on the site, which El Paso County land records show were constructed in the 1950s and '60s and are used for offices, retail and warehouse storage, would be torn down to make way for the Whataburger, the proposal shows.
BurgerWorks is seeking city approval of a development plan that spells out project details and a zoning change for a portion of the site. The franchisee also has asked Springs officials to permit the restaurant to provide 33 parking spaces, five fewer than what city code would require.
BurgerWorks' proposal shows the restaurant would open in 2023.
William Tamminga, who heads BurgerWorks, couldn't be reached for comment Thursday. CenterPointe Real Estate Group of Scottsdale, Ariz., which planning documents show would redevelop the restaurant site, also couldn't be reached.
BurgerWorks Colorado opened Colorado Springs' first Whataburger in February at the InterQuest Marketplace retail center, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city's far north side. The opening was greeted with long lines of fervent fans, many of whom had clamored for the chain to expand to the Springs for years.
The franchisee also has started construction of Whataburgers on the city's east and northeast sides, which it has said will open this year. A location east of Powers and Dublin boulevards is being built from the ground up, while another east of Powers and Constitution Avenue will open inside a remodeled retail building.
BurgerWorks also plans a Whataburger on Garden of the Gods Road, just east of Centennial Boulevard, according to documents submitted to city officials last year.
In March, city government planners signed off on that location, where construction would begin this year, records show.
Whataburger was founded in 1950 as a small roadside hamburger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Its name, the restaurant chain says on its website, was taken from customers who took a bit of a hamburger and exclaimed, "What a burger!"
Headquartered in San Antonio, Whataburger has more than 880 restaurants across 14 states, according to its website. In addition to made-to-order burgers, the Whataburger menu includes chicken sandwiches, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items.
BurgerWorks Colorado, a family-run franchisee based in Lufkin, Texas, also operates multiple Whataburger locations in that state.