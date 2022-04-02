Professor Peter Gorder, chairman of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ department of mechanical science and aerospace engineering, explains the cyclical nature of the U.S. aerospace industry.
“In the ‘60s, there was a hiring boom, because we were in the space race,” Gorder said. “By the time I went to school in 1981, all those folks who were hired in the ‘60s had gray hair and were thinking about retirement.”
As the industry has expanded over the ensuing four decades, the cycle has continued. Now, Gorder said, “I’m the one with the gray hair,” and many of the aerospace industry’s senior employees are approaching retirement. With the advent of the U.S. Space Force, the industry is hungrier than ever, and it’s time to feed it again.
To that end, UCCS will launch its aerospace engineering bachelor’s degree program in the upcoming fall semester. Approved by the university system's Board of Regents in February, the program is set to admit 35 new students — incoming freshmen, with perhaps a few transferring sophomores — with a plan, four years from now, to have about 120 students preparing to enter the aerospace pipeline.
“But there’s already a buzz about the program,” Gorder said. “I suspect 120 will be a conservative estimate.”
The UCCS program is only the second such degree program in the state. The University of Colorado Boulder is the only other undergraduate aerospace degree, which Gorder said is somewhat surprising.
“In a way, it’s a little mind-boggling. Colorado has such a large presence in the aerospace industry, you’d think there would be more programs available. But we’re excited to be able to offer it.”
The degree initiative is part of the University Partnership Program launched by the Space Force last year. The University of Colorado system sealed the partnership last August with a brief ceremony on the UCCS campus, during which CU President Todd Saliman and Gen. David Thompson, Space Force vice chief of space operations, signed a memorandum of understanding symbolizing the university’s commitment to bolstering U.S. dominance in aerospace technology, research, development and security.
“The state of Colorado and community of Colorado Springs have long been key members and supporters of the national security space enterprise,” Thompson said at the ceremony. “So it’s fitting for the Space Force to establish a formal partnership between the University of Colorado and the Space Force.”
Aerospace engineering is a kind of hybrid between aeronautical engineering (which deals with mechanisms that operate within the atmosphere, including airplanes, helicopters and drones) and astronautical engineering (which focuses on satellites, interplanetary vehicles, probes and other equipment that operates outside Earth’s atmosphere). While aeronautical engineers are required to have some knowledge of both disciplines, most university programs emphasize one or the other.
“Our emphasis will be mostly on the astronautical side,” Gorder said. “That’s kind of an homage to the industry here in Colorado Springs, because so much of the local industry focuses on operating outside our atmosphere.”
Local aerospace companies, eager to bolster the industry with the state’s best young minds, have encouraged a degree program at UCCS for a long time, but the university lacked the resources , Gorder said. Now the university system, the Space Force and donors have provided the financial and material support needed.
“This is a huge workforce development opportunity in Colorado Springs,” Gorder said. “Having the local opportunity for continuing education for aerospace employees, and for workforce development for new employees, is huge.”
Other aerospace companies in the city and region are also working to expand the industry’s labor pool. In 2018, Lockheed Martin committed to creating 8,000 new apprenticeship and workforce development opportunities. Four years later, they are nearly halfway to their goal, with 3,500. Northrop Grumman is making a push to bring more women and minority students into STEM careers. Raytheon Technologies’ internship program is recognized as one of the best in the country.
Gorder said the university, which plans to offer a master’s degree in aerospace engineering beginning next year, is more than ready to help these companies prepare the next generation of aerospace talent.
“It is a very exciting development,” Gorder said. “It’s something that has been encouraged by local industry for years, and we just haven’t been able to do it. Now, with the support of the University of Colorado system, donors, the Space Force, and the continued support of the local industry, all the pieces are in place.”