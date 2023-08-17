Nearly 100 FedEx workers will be laid off in November when its shipping facility, at 5010 Centennial Blvd., permanently closes its doors in three months, according to a company letter to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The closing will eliminate the jobs of 80 couriers, four service agents, eight handlers and an operations lead, the letter stated.

The affected employees, who have been notified, are not part of a union, according to FedEx.

The letter, issued in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, was dated Aug. 9.

Not all the employees at the Centennial location will be laid off, the letter said. Some workers will move to the FedEx location at 125 Troy Hill Road.

“Employees included in the layoff will be provided options to consider, including relocation, severance, or a leave of absence during which they may pursue other positions with the company,” the letter stated.

In a statement, FedEx officials said the closing and resulting layoffs are part of the company’s periodic network adjustments “to align with the evolving needs of the business.”

“Each market is unique, and operational decisions such as this are based on a number of factors, including volume fluctuations, customer demand, facility footprints, and more. Decisions of this nature are never made lightly, and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business.”

The Centennial shipping center is scheduled to close Nov. 3.