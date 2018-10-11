Federal drug agents struck a well-to-do neighborhood in Aurora on Wednesday, hauling out loads of marijuana plants as part of a black market investigation.
Nobody had been arrested, but law enforcement officials said the raid involved dozens of homes suspected of growing marijuana for export to states where recreational pot sales remain illegal.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Aurora, Arapahoe County and district attorney investigators participated in the raid.
In Colorado, recreational sales were legalized by voter passage of a constitutional amendment.
But, “Amendment 64 wasn’t designed to create the Wild West of weed,” said District Attorney George Brauchler, Republican nominee for attorney general.
Until law enforcement gains ground against a growing black market, “this is the new normal,” he said.
The Gazette reported Sunday that metro Denver has become an epicenter of illegal cultivation, in some cases involving hundreds of homes, while black market arrests have grown rapidly since 2014, sometimes in quiet suburban neighborhoods.
One home raided Wednesday was in Tollgate Crossing, an affluent Aurora area subdivision.
DEA spokesman Randy Ladd described the raid as part of “an ongoing operation across the Aurora and greater Aurora areas.”
Since 2014, the first year of recreational marijuana sales in Colorado, agents have seized at least 65,000 plants and 10,000 pounds of black market marijuana, Ladd said. “We have seen a significant increase in the last couple of years.”
Agents also are seizing lots of guns. A common element “in the vast majority of the grows is guns,” he said. “Anything from handguns to assault rifles.”