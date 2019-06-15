ROCKY FORD • On a sunny Sunday in early June, Rick and Barbara Patton’s carport at the little house downtown is abuzz with two generations of sons.
The second-youngest among them at this unofficial reunion, 5-year-old Derek Jr., shuffles through in search of his new playmate.
“Where’d that other guy go?” Derek Jr. asks his mom.
“You mean Jason?” says Rick and Barbara’s daughter-in-law. “Your cousin?”
Yeah, him.
Curly-haired, 6-year-old Jason, named for the uncle none of the boys will ever meet but whose brief life is the reason they’re all here today.
Rick wasn’t able to have kids of his own, but he embraced, with open arms, the five that joined his life when he, and his epic Marlboro Man mustache, met Barbara at a local country western bar.
“He came up and said, in his Texas accent, ‘I thought a girl from Colorado couldn’t dance,’” recalls Barbara, now 78. “Then he asked me how old I was. I said, I’m older than him by a lot, so if I die and you go to get a new girlfriend, do not say ‘How old are you?’ on the first date. That is a complete put-off.”
Apparently not, however, for Barbara, who doesn’t shy from calling things as she sees them.
“I never know what’s coming out of her mouth,” says Rick, 69, as he strokes the couple’s elderly dachshund, George Foreman.
“Hell, neither do I,” says Barbara.
“Nobody ever does,” says their son Devin. “She’s absolutely unfiltered.”
Hard to imagine a point when this family felt like a choice — much less a choice born of tragedy.
But it was.
Thirty-five years ago, Barbara and Rick experienced the worst thing parents could. Twice.
In June 1984, they were left reeling when Barbara’s older son from her first marriage, Kelly Kirkendall, died from an accidental amphetamine overdose at age 24. Nine months after they buried Kelly, Barbara’s youngest — 11-year-old Jason, whom Rick had legally adopted just four months before — was playing in his bedroom with a friend, and a rifle no one thought was loaded. The gun went off and struck Jason in the face.
Barbara was in the next room when she heard the shot, and rushed in to find her son limp and bleeding. She held him in her arms as he died.
Jason was laid to rest next to his big brother, wearing his favorite red cowboy shirt, in April 1985. On that day, according to a story in the then-Gazette-Telegraph, which chronicled the early chapters of the Pattons’ story, a numb and shellshocked Barbara told mourners: “All I know is I don’t have any boys left.”
The season of endings seemed to go on without end.
Barbara quit her job in Colorado Springs and battled the depression that set in after the shock wore off. Rick marked the days working at TeeCross Ranch, mourning the might-have-beens with his little buckaroo. Unable to stay in the ghost-filled house where their son was killed, the Pattons moved to a working ranch in Fowler after Rick took a job there as foreman.
Grief wasn’t done contorting their lives, though.
As the second anniversary of Jason’s death approached, Rick caught Barbara by surprise as they sat in the car at a Pueblo Loaf ‘N Jug.
“This one said, ‘I want a baby,’” says Barbara, hooking a thumb at her husband. “You want a baby? I said, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’”
Rick told her he wanted to be a dad again. Why don’t they adopt?
Barbara said she wasn’t sure her heart was ready.
Try to put yourself back together after loss shatters your world, it’s hard not to see the cracks, the places where it all could break apart again.
But love is always a risk. Isn’t that part of the point?
“If there’s room in your heart, there’s room in your home,” Barbara says now.
Back then, with a ranch house on 90,000-acres, there was definitely room in their home.
Rick and Barbara first talked about fostering a preteen, but ultimately took in two young brothers — first D.J., who was almost 4, and then Devin, 2, who’d been in separate foster homes. When the call came, in late summer 1987, saying the boys’ infant brother also needed placement, Barbara drove to Pueblo to pick up Derek, who’d been born with a number of serious health issues.
She was holding him in her arms that day when he quit breathing, his eyes rolled back and his skin started to turn purple.
“I lay him on the floor and looked up and said, ‘God, would you please forget my address and phone number,’” says Barbara, who watched as someone else performed CPR on Derek and successfully revived him. “I said, ‘I can’t have another dead child. I can’t. I can’t. I can’t do this again.”
She wanted, even tried, to walk away. But then she thought about the babies she and Rick had lost, and the comfort she took knowing that wherever they were, they were together.
If they were going to take the brothers, they had to take them all.
“I said, ‘I will, but I’m not going to love this little one, I’ll take him but never love him,’” Barbara says, gazing across the carport at the now-32-year-old man watching his sons — her grandsons — play on the sidewalk. “You can see how that plan worked out.”
“Yeah, if there’s one thing that’s interesting about these two ... (it’s) maybe that they shouldn’t have picked me up at the hospital,” says Derek, who is living in the Springs, attending school and due to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the end of the year. “I was a little bit more of a project than I think they signed up for. Though I don’t know who was more work, me or Devin.”
“Me? More like, D.J. I’m the middle child,” corrects Devin, from his seat on the other side of their dad. An Iraq veteran and career Navy man, Devin has been working in military law enforcement in El Salvador for the last three and a half years.
“I had two tours to Iraq under my belt before D.J. became an Army Green Beret, so I always give him crap that I’m more trained than him, done more than him,” says Devin. “We kind of have a little competitive edge to stuff.”
To be fair, oldest brother D.J., 34, is not here to defend himself. The Army Special Forces member, and father of twins, is an instructor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was unable to make the gathering.
He who shows calls the T-Shirts.
Barbara’s reads, “Navy Mom.” Rick’s, “Navy Dad.”
Real cowboys don’t wear short sleeve shirts, but Rick’s wearing his with pride.
Now that they’re fathers themselves, Devin and Derek say it’s important that their own children know grandma and Cowboy Pop Pop, and about the life they’d had as kids — a life that wouldn’t have happened if not for an awful twist of fate in two families’ timelines that somehow, when those two worlds met, healed them both.
“When I named my son, I made an agreement with my mom that it was in remembrance of their Jason ... and knowing that if Jason wouldn’t have passed away, and Kelly wouldn’t have passed away, then me and my brothers would never have gotten adopted,” Devin says. “Even though it was a huge loss to the family, it ended up being a big gain ... for us.”
The brothers’ memories of their years growing up on the high plains east of Pueblo, hunting, doing cattle drives and 4H, now hold a kind of mythic quality.
Derek wasn’t too involved in high school sports, due to his health complications, but his brothers played them all. He recalls his dad pacing the sidelines and calling out to his boys and their teammates “like a referee.”
Mom taught them to dance, because that’s what they’d need to know to get a girl. (“It’s how he got me,” says Derek’s wife, Kelly.)
Dad taught them that when you commit, you commit. Work, sports, friends, family: Pick a course, stay with it and do it the absolute best you can.
“The man still works too hard, and it’s all about just making sure you’re sticking to it, and being respectful and working hard,” Derek says. “Because if you don’t, you won’t get what you want or what you need.”
On Sunday, Father’s Day, Devin and Derek and the grandsons are taking Rick to his first Colorado Rockies game.
“I’ve been to lots of games with these guys, but I’ve never been to a major league game,” says Rick, who admits he doesn’t really follow the sport. “I hear the Rockies have been doing good.”
Really, the game’s just context and the players incidental.
The team that matters is the one he’s bringing with him.