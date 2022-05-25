A fast-growing Colorado Springs church that was founded less than two years ago has purchased the lower level of the former Macy's building at The Citadel mall, where it plans to expand its ministry and help revitalize a big-box space that's stood mostly vacant since 2009.

Zeal Church, a nondenominational Christian church, paid $3.5 million this month for 97,000 square feet, or roughly half of the building northeast of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, El Paso County land records show.

The church purchased the property from ICA Properties, a Texas group that bought the Macy's building in 2010, a year after the store was shuttered as part of a wave of nationwide retail closings triggered by the Great Recession. The building's ownership was separate from the rest of the mall.

The other half of the Macy's building was purchased for $3.1 million in 2019 by the Coperni 3 charter school, which operates on the building's top floor.

When it launched in September 2020, Zeal Church operated out of the Vista Ridge High School on Colorado Springs' northeast side, said Sarah Steffensen, the church's director of operations.

Zeal grew so fast that it moved four weeks later to the Creekside Event Center, a wedding venue near Powers and Palmer Park boulevards, she said.

But Zeal, which Steffensen describes as a multi-ethnic church under the leadership of pastor Brandon Cormier and his wife, Octavia, outgrew Creekside as well. The church regularly has 1,500 to 1,600 attendees for its Sunday services, she said.

Zeal leaders looked for a new location in the central part of town whose size could accommodate the church's growth, Steffensen said.

The church looked at the former Babies R Us building that's also part of The Citadel mall property, but it was purchased by another buyer, she said.

The nearby Macy's property offered a similar central location and enough space for the church to operate income-generating activities and volunteer programs that would benefit the community, Steffensen said.

"We'd be attached to the mall, so we'd have this beautiful relationship with The Citadel mall to kind of elevate all the things there and really take a place that's been sitting vacant and breathe new life into it," she said.

Zeal plans a three-phase, $3 million renovation of its portion of the Macy's building, Steffensen said.

A first phase, which is expected to begin in four to six weeks, includes the creation of two auditoriums totaling 37,000 square feet for Sunday services, youth activities and a children's area, she said. New paint, signage and a cafe also would be part of that initial phase, which the church hopes to complete by next Easter.

A second phase envisions the addition of offices and meeting spaces that could be rented by the public and community groups for board meetings, training and other uses, Steffensen said.

A bookstore, counseling services, educational opportunities and food and clothing resources are among other possible uses at the building, she said. A timetable for the second phase hasn't been determined, she said.

A final phase could include on-site broadcast and podcast facilities, Steffensen said.

Zeal also will continue to lease portions of its part of the building to Springs-based USA Boxing and USA Shooting, a pair of Olympic-themed amateur sports groups that have used the property for training, Steffensen said.

To assist in the Macy's purchase, Zeal received a $2.3 million loan from CDF Capital, a California-based, nearly 70-year-old group that provides loans to churches, land records show. Steffensen said the church also is finalizing a second, $3 million loan from CDF.

"We're super excited to join The Citadel family and be part of that community," she said.

The transformation of the Macy's property into space for a charter school and now a church is another sign of the shifting landscape for retailers and regional shopping malls.

Changing consumer buying habits and competition from Amazon and other online sellers have forced many retailers to reconsider how they do business and their need for brick-and-mortar spaces. Many stores have closed over the years and then torn down or repurposed.

In Colorado Springs, financially troubled Sears closed its two stores in 2019. One, at the Broadmoor Towne Center on the south side, has been remodeled for multiple uses. The other, at the northside Chapel Hills Mall, has been demolished and a suburban-style apartment complex is going up in its place.

The area's last Kmart, on North Nevada Avenue, closed in 2018 and was remodeled into a fitness center and movie theater complex.

Bryan Rodriguez, a Colorado Springs commercial broker who represented ICA Properties in the Macy's sale, predicted Zeal Church will help infuse life into The Citadel mall, its stores and restaurants and the surrounding area by bringing perhaps 1,000-plus people to the area each day.

"If you really define what 'mall' means, it's really just connecting people in one infrastructure," Rodriguez said. "So when you have another anchor that comes in here, that means there's people that are there weekly, daily, in the masses.

"They're creating a really, truly living asset on the west end of the mall which has been vacant for probably a decade," he said. " And that will provide an example for other parts of the mall to figure out how they can leverage those vacant spaces. ... It just provides more people in one place, which is what the mall is intended for."