As the best friend of one victim of gun violence in Colorado Springs and the mother of another, Tameka Totten has borne her share of tragedy.

In the early morning hours of May 28, 2022, her 19-year-old son, Montaries Jennings, survived a shooting at one club but was killed less than two hours later at a different bar, caught in the crossfire of a separate feud, Totten said.

According to Totten, 43, Montaries had fled the shooting at Babilonia Bar, called her to tell her he'd been trampled but was OK, and made his way to nearby Woody's Bar and Grill. Too young to enter, he lingered at a memorial to his mom's friend, Gwen Watson, who had been shot and killed there less than a year before.

Moments later, Montaries was hit by spraying bullets and a fleeing vehicle. The teenager — described by Totten as the "light" and glue of the family — was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Jennings’s death was the 22nd homicide of a year that saw a record 54 killings. His is also one of the 18 cases that are currently unsolved. Young men under 22 and boys represented a third of those killed.

“No one wants to come forward for my child, so I can't even blame anybody, and I have no (suspect) to be mad at," Totten said. "I don't even want to be mad because I don't even wish harm on them. I pray for them."

Totten sat on her sofa facing a cabinet containing her son’s urn and a flock of drawings dedicated to him by his nieces and nephews. He had forgone some high school to help her find that house and had moved in just three weeks before his death.

She cradled a picture of Montaries and his father, Mo, who had spiraled in grief and "died of a broken heart" just months later.

“People think that when they kill somebody, they're doing harm to them," Totten said. "All you're doing is destroying an entire family. What the hell did we do to deserve this pain?”

The teenager was the peacemaker of his family and was especially devoted to his nieces and nephews, Totten said. He was the kind of friend to care for his older sister when a man broke her heart. He'd banter with his mom and wasn't afraid to tell her when she was wrong, but protected her at all costs, she said.

Totten said she'd grown up experiencing gang violence in Colorado Springs and that death is a familiar and understood consequence of that life. But Montaries, she believes, was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“My son wasn't a gangbanger, he wasn't a drug dealer," she cried. "He didn't deserve this.”

Totten believes multiple factors contributed to the kind of violence that killed Montaries, including social media and what she believes is a woefully inadequate presence of security outside the bar where her friend and son were shot.

She believes social media has mounted pressure on young people to perform and appear stronger than they are and escalate situations to save their pride.

“Maybe, if they shoot this dude and someone's recording it, they feel like they'll be some type of hero for 'squashing their beef' by ending a life," Totten said. “(Young people) aren't trained anymore to … solve problems in other ways.”

Totten said her family is reeling without her son's steady presence, but that he's still there with them in spirit.

“I know that my son really did have a relationship with God," she said. "I'm so hurt but comforted a little bit at the same time, because I know that no matter what, he's with God. And there's no better place to be.”