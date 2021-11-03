Rose Stevens could not walk for three days after the crash. Her leg, black and blue with bruising, gave her pain more than a week after the crash. Rough scabs covered her knuckles from where shards of windshield glass sliced her skin, but her unseen scars cut deeper — almost losing her life, and losing her father.

The night of Oct. 23, 15-year-old Rose survived a car crash in Colorado Springs that took the life of her father, 44-year-old Chris Stevens, after he sped nearly 40 mph over the speed limit on Centennial Boulevard and lost control of the family's 2016 Honda Civic, causing him to drive off the right side of the road, hit a curb, roll and knock down a light pole.

Rose lost her father that night — and with him, her family lost their financial pillar and caregiver.

"All he wanted to do was make sure we were okay," said Stephanie Biscay Stevens, Chris' wife.

Unexpected deaths are painful. But for Stephanie, a widow at 44, her husband's death felt like a mistake.

"I was the one who was supposed to die," Stephanie said.

Stephanie entered her fifth year in a battle with cancer last month. What started as a mutation in her skin cells since spread to her lungs and brain. Surgeons removed tumors from inside her skull, but webs of tumors still lined the inside her lungs.

She finished her first round of treatment the Christmas of 2016. Instead of a day of mistletoe and good cheer, Stephanie spent Christmas in the hospital with an almost deadly bout of colitis.

"My oncologist hugged me and said goodbye," Stephanie said. "They didn't know how to treat and also they didn't know what to do with me."

With the help of Prednisone, she made it through, and three months later, she received her second cancer treatment. During the past five years, Stephanie underwent 12 types of treatment, including 36 rounds of chemotherapy during her most recent treatment.

But the cancer refused to leave.

Her first oncologist said she had less than a 5% chance to live two years. That was in 2016.

"I shouldn't be alive," Stephanie said. "I beat the odds."

And she's still trying to beat them.

"My tumors and in my lungs have been stable," Stephanie said. "Which means they have not grown or shrunk since May 2019. I'm not cancer free. I'm not in remission."

And all along the way, Chris was by her side — driving to doctors appointments, raising their two kids and earning a living as a software developer.

"He was the positive one," Stephanie said.

To Stephanie and Rose, Chris was a supportive husband and a dorky dad.

"He taught them to to be outdoorsy, to be kind, to be hard workers, to go to college," Stephanie said.

But since the crash, Rose can't help but feel angry with her father.

"He didn't only risk his life — and he did lose his life," Rose said. "But he also put me in danger. I could have died too."

The night of the crash, Chris picked Rose up from ice skating. As they drove home, he started to speed. By time the were heading down Centennial Boulevard toward their house, he topped 75 mph. The speed limit was 35 mph. As the road started to curve, he lost control. The car swerved back and forth before veering and flipping onto its side.

By that point Rose and Chris were unconscious.

The car continued to slide along the pavement before rolling onto the curb and smashing into a light pole. Rose woke up to the sound of shattering glass and sight of flames. She screamed for help.

Two passersby, Lillie Ratican, 15, and Zoie Ratican, 16, stopped and heard her calls for help.

"My sister was picking me up from my friend's house, and we were turning out onto Centennial, and I could see the car was flipped over and on fire," Lillie said.

The girls pulled over, called 911 and ran up to the car. Another passerby stopped too. He grabbed a nearby tree branch and snapped it half to pop the airbag that wedged Rose inside the car and pulled her from the mangled wreckage, Lillie said.

"She looked frozen," Lillie said. "She just seemed all in shock."

Rose sat on the sidewalk concussed, bruised and scraped. Paramedics and firefighters arrived, but her father would not leave the car alive.

"When they hit the light pole, the light pole crushed the roof," Stephanie said. "His spinal cord was severed and his neck was snapped. It was instant."

Chris died in seconds — a loss his family will feel for a lifetime.

Stephanie, her family and Chris' friends held a celebration of life for Chris Monday. Relatives, friends and community members also came together to raise more than $45,000 on GoFundMe to help support Stephanie. The fundraising campaign's goal is $100,000.

Stephanie and Chris were in the process of buying a home when he died. The sale was finalized five days after the crash. But Chris was the breadwinner of the family. Stephanie stopped working as an electrocardiography technician after she fell ill.

"I've only worked in medicine my whole life," Stephanie said. "I can't do that because it's not safe for me to work with the general public because the treatments for chemo, so I have to find a legitimate job that I can maybe do part time from home."

Jobless and cancer-ridden, Stephanie fears for her daughter's future.

"I don't know how I'm going to do it," Stephanie said. "I have to, but I don't know how."