For Kyle McKenna, the choice between a commissioned officer’s career track and the chance to fly AH-64D Apache attack helicopters full time was a no-brainer.

“He was a lieutenant in the Army, but the (officers) who do the most flying tended to be the chief warrant officers,” said Kyle’s father, Patrick McKenna. “So Kyle gave up his commission and became a chief warrant officer.”

“Fly Apaches and serve his country — that’s all he wanted to do,” said Tracy McKenna, Kyle’s mother. “He was going to make it a career. There was never any question of that.”

Chief Warrant Officer 2 McKenna had completed a training mission and was flying back to Fort Wainwright, Alaska, when his Apache collided with another aircraft April 27, killing him and two other soldiers, according to the Army. He was 28.

Patrick and Tracy had been watching their eldest son grow from an energetic, rambunctious boy — “It took a village” to raise him, Tracy said — to an aspiring career soldier who would have celebrated his 1-year wedding anniversary this week.

“She is devastated,” Tracy said of McKenna’s wife, Ashlyn. “We all are.”

“He’d worked so hard to reach this place in his life,” Patrick said. “He was with a woman he loved, and had a job he had always dreamed of doing.”

Before attending Pine Creek High School, where he graduated in 2012, McKenna spent a year at St. Mary’s High School, where, as a member of the soccer team, he helped the Pirates win their first Colorado state championship in 2010, his family said.

Soccer was one of McKenna’s passions. After a productive high school career, he played for two years at Colorado State University Pueblo, earning a spot on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic Honor Roll as a redshirt freshman in 2014.

As he worked toward a master’s degree in business, McKenna continued to coach youth soccer, his family said. He and Ashlyn had only been in Alaska for a few months, but McKenna had already established a foothold in the local youth soccer community.

“Stephen and I are grateful for the time Coach Kyle spent with the Fairbanks soccer community and the time he spent coaching our daughter's team,” said Sarah Obed, one of more than 700 people who have donated to a GoFundMe account for the families of the three fallen 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment soldiers. The account had amassed more than $90,000 in donations as of Wednesday.

McKenna is survived by his parents; his wife, Ashlyn, an athletic trainer at University of Alaska Fairbanks; brother Cody, 25; sister Clare, 17; his German Shepherd, Odin; and countless friends and family members struggling to contemplate a future without the man Tracy referred to as “the glue.”

“He had this way of making everyone feel special,” she said. “He was a hero to many.”

Tracy and Patrick, who arrived in Fairbanks on Tuesday, haven’t yet decided when or where a local memorial service will be held. One thing’s for certain, though: There will be none of the heavy atmosphere that typically hangs over wakes and funerals. Kyle would want nothing to do with such a service, they said.

“He wouldn’t want us to mourn,” Patrick said. “He’d want us to celebrate and tell stories instead of moping around. We need to remember him in the right way.”

“He was amazing,” Tracy said. “When he loved you, it was big, and it was full, and it was vivid. It’s important to remember him in a way that honors that.”